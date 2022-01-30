Sunday's state hoops: MSU wins fourth straight with 61-45 rout over Rutgers

Nia Clouden led a balanced offensive attack, as Michigan State picked up a 61-45 Big Ten road victory over Rutgers on Sunday afternoon.

Clouden had a game-high 17 points as the Spartans (12-8, 6-3 Big Ten), as MSU had four four players in double figures. Alisia Smith had 14 points and six rebounds, Taiyier Parks had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds and Matilda Ekh added 11 points.

Detroit native Lasha Petree had 15 points to lead the way for the Scarlet Knights (7-15, 0-10), who dropped their eighth straight.

MSU held Rutgers to single-digit scoring in the second and fourth quarters, with the Spartans allowing only five and eight points in the respective periods.

The win was the fourth straight for the Spartans, which matches the longest of the season for the Spartans, who opened the season with four consecutive victories. This is the first time since the 2015-16 season that Michigan State has won four-straight league contests.

More state women

►Oakland 56, (at) Youngstown State 52: The Oakland Golden Grizzlies overcame a 10-point deficit late in the third quarter to steal a 56-52 road win from league-leading Youngstown State on Sunday afternoon.

Brianna Breedy led the charge for Oakland (10-9, 8-4 Horizon) with 14 points, while Breanne Beatty added 11 points for the Golden Grizzlies.

Lily Ritz posted a double-double to lead the Penguins (18-3, 12-2 Horizon) with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

After taking a 15-10 lead in the opening period, Oakland trailed 42-32 at the two-minute mark in the third quarter and finished with a 20-10 advantage in the final quarter to pull out the win.

►Robert Morris 68, Detroit Mercy 56: Robert Morris took a early lead and never looked back en route to a 68-56 victory over Detroit Mercy at home on Sunday.

Castedo Esther finished with 17 points and six rebounds to lead the way for the Colonials (8-10, 6-7 Horizon), with Ashya Klopfenstein chipping in 14 points.

Irene Murua led Detroit Mercy (0-18, 0-11 Horizon) with 14 points and eight rebounds.