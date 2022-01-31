Michigan women's basketball to carry highest-ever ranking into showdown with Indiana

Detroit News staff and wires

Michigan moved up another spot in the Associated Press women's college basketball poll, ahead of Monday night's showdown with Indiana.

Michigan (18-2, 9-1) is No. 6 in this week's poll, released Monday, its highest ranking ever. Indiana (14-2, 6-0) also moved up a spot to No. 5.

The Wolverines and Hoosiers will battle for first place in the Big Ten on Monday night at Crisler Center. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

South Carolina remained the No. 1 team in the poll, garnering 29 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel after beating Vanderbilt, then-No. 24 Mississippi and Florida. Third-ranked North Carolina State received the other top vote. Stanford stayed at No. 2.

Louisville moved up one spot to fourth.

Both Michigan and Indiana moved up a place after then-No. 4 Tennessee lost to Auburn last week. The Lady Vols fell to seventh. It was Auburn’s first win over a top five team since the 1997 SEC Tournament. Tennessee has a busy week, hosting Arkansas on Monday night before playing at Florida on Thursday and rival UConn on Sunday.

Arizona, Baylor and UConn rounded out the top 10.

Ole Miss and Duke fell out of the Top 25 while Florida Gulf Coast and North Carolina came back in at 22 and 24, respectively.

Associated Press Top 25 women

1. South Carolina (29 first-place votes), 20-1, 748 (last week: 1)

2. Stanford, 16-3, 713 (2)

3. NC State (1), 19-2, 698 (3)

4. Louisville, 18-2, 657 (5)

5. Indiana, 14-2, 613 (6)

6. Michigan, 18-2, 606 (7)

7. Tennessee, 18-2, 564 (4)

8. Arizona, 15-3, 540 (8)

9. Baylor, 15-4, 466 (11)

10. UConn, 13-4, 449 (10)

11. Iowa State, 18-3, 396 (13)

12. Georgia Tech, 17-4, 381 (14)

13. Texas, 15-4, 367 (9)

14. Georgia, 16-4, 352 (15)

15. LSU, 18-4, 322 (12)

16. BYU, 18-1, 313 (16)

17. Maryland, 15-6, 288 (17)

18. Oklahoma, 18-3, 287 (18)

19. Oregon, 14-5, 226 (19)

20. Notre Dame, 16-4, 195 (20)

21. Iowa, 14-4, 132 (23)

22. Florida Gulf Coast, 19-1, 105 (NR)

23. Ohio State, 15-4, 85 (22)

24. North Carolina, 16-4, 66 (NR)

25. Kansas State, 16-5, 60 (25)

Others receiving votes: Duke 39, Mississippi 23, Virginia Tech 22, DePaul 14, Florida 9, Nebraska 8, Arkansas 3, Gonzaga 1, Dayton 1, Creighton 1.