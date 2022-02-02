Wednesday's state hoops: Williams powers West. Michigan past Akron, 57-53

Taylor Williams sealed the deal for Western Michigan on a free throw with five seconds remaining as the Broncos pulled out a 57-53 victory over Akron on Wednesday.

Williams recorded a double-double, finishing with 16 points and 14 rebounds for Western (12-6, 6-3 MAC), with Lauren Ross and Reilly Jacobson both adding 16 points as well.

Jordyn Dawson led the way for the Zips (9-7, 6-4 MAC) scoring a game-high 29 points to go with eight rebounds.

After trailing the majority of the game, the Broncos were finally able to take control at the 8:28 mark in the fourth quarter on a Jacobson layup to put Western Michigan up 41-40.

From there, both teams exchanged buckets down the stretch as Akron looked to regain control, but the Broncos were able to hold strong for to pull out a key conference win on the road.

More state women

►Buffalo 69, (at) Eastern Michigan 62: A strong all-around effort by Areanna Combs wasn't enough for Eastern Michigan as the host Eagles fell to Buffalo, 69-62 on Thursday night.

Combs finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists for Eastern Michigan (5-12, 2-8 MAC), with Zaniya Nelson adding 11 points.

Georgia Woolley was the game's top performer with 30 points and six rebounds for the Bulls (13-7, 7-3 MAC).Dyaisha Fair filled the stat sheet for Buffalo with 24 points, seven assists, and five rebounds.

►Kent State 68, (at) Central Michigan 57: Central Michigan fell behind by double digits by the half and never recovered in a 68-57 loss to visiting Kent State on Thursday.

Katie Shumate led three double digit scorers with 21 points, while Nila Blackford added 15 points and 11 boards for the Golden Flashes (11-7, 3-6 MAC).

Molly Davis led the way for the Chippewas (4-16, 2-9 MAC) with 20 points and six rebounds.