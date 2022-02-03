Thursday's state- hoops: No. 17 Maryland defeats Michigan State 67-62

The Detroit News Staff/Associated Press

The Detroit News

Angel Reese had 25 points and nine rebounds, Diamond Miller added 14 points and nine rebounds and No. 17 Maryland beat Michigan State 67-62 on Thursday night for its fourth straight victory.

Maryland’s second-leading scorer Ashley Owusu was helped off the court late in the first quarter after injuring her ankle. She was on the bench in the second half with crutches.

Shyanne Sellers, getting extended minutes due to Owusu's absence, had nine points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals for Maryland (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten).

Maryland had its lead cut to two points twice in the final three minutes, but Reese had an answer each time. Nia Clouden sank a long 3-pointer from the top of the key to pull within 62-60, but Reese made two free throws at the other end to regain a two-possession lead. Then after two Michigan State free throws, Reese made a basket in the lane with 25.9 left.

Clouden made a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for Michigan State (12-9, 6-4). Alisia Smith had 18 points and eight rebounds and Matilda Ekh scored 10.

Clouden closed the third quarter by banking in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to pull within 54-47.

More state women

►(At) Wayne State 70, Saginaw Valley State 62 (OT): Wayne State fought and clawed their way back, overcoming second-place Saginaw Valley State to pull out a 70-62 victory in overtime Thursday night.

Grace George and Sam Cherney each recorded a double-double for the Warriors (12-5, 8-4 GLIAC), who trailed the entire game until just under the five minute mark in the fourth quarter.

From there, both teams tussled back and forth for control as they headed to overtime tied at 59. In the extra period, George and Cherney nailed key free throws down the stretch to seal the deal for the Warriors.

George finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds, while Cherney contributed 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Kaitlyn Zarycki finished as the only scorer in double figures for the Cardinals (12-5 overall, 7-3 GLIAC) with 23 points and five rebounds.

State Men

►(At) Saginaw Valley State 67, Wayne State 65: Wayne State had two opportunities to send the game into overtime, but came up short for 67-65 road loss at Saginaw Valley State on Thursday.

Darian Owens-White led the way for the Warriors (3-12, 2-10 GLIAC) with 16 points and Ray Williams Jr. added 12 points and five rebounds for Wayne State.

The Cardinals (13-7, 7-5 GLIAC) had four players score double digits, as Tyler Witz recorded 22 points and nine rebounds for Saginaw Valley.