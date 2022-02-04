State hoops: Michigan women are legitimate national-championship contenders

Historically, the Big Ten isn't known for its women's basketball prowess.

And Michigan, even less so.

The narrative is changing, though — and quickly, starting with the Wolverines, who before last year had never made it out of the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Today, they're national-championship contenders. Part of the reason for that is out of their control. Women's basketball often has been dominated by a handful of teams, most notably Connecticut and Tennessee — darn-near unbeatable at their peaks. South Carolina and defending champion Stanford are very good, but there's not that one Goliath in 2022.

That opens the doors for so many others in the coming weeks, starting with Michigan, which is 19-2, 10-1 in the Big Ten, and coming off dominant wins over No. 5 Indiana and No. 22 Ohio State.

The Wolverines will be a top-five team in the national rankings next week, for the first time in program history.

"Our senior class came in with a vision to leave a legacy," Michigan head coach Kim Barnes Arico said after Monday's 65-50 win over Indiana before nearly 5,000 fans at Crisler Center. "A program that hadn't been rich in tradition prior to them being here. ... They want to continue on and leave their legacy. ... That's just to win a championship. That's why people come to the University of Michigan."

Before Barnes Arico arrived at Michigan in 2012, the Wolverines had been to five NCAA Tournaments, and never had made it to the Sweet 16. Since, they've made four (It would've been five had the 2020 NCAA Tournament not been scrapped by COVID-19), and in 2021, they made that elusive Sweet 16.

In 2015 and 2016, Michigan made the semifinals of the WNIT; in 2017, it won the WNIT, hanging the first banner in program history.

They've been NCAA Tournament regulars ever since, always building on previous year's baby steps.

Now, they have a chance to take a gigantic step. They're a near lock to host the first two games of the NCAA Tournament, as a top-four seed. The latest ESPN bracketology has the Wolverines as a No. 2 seed, and some more big wins could bump them up to a No. 1. The four to catch are South Carolina, Stanford, North Carolina State and Louisville.

Michigan will have every chance to get there, with more big games looming, including at home Sunday against No. 21 Iowa, and Thursday at rival and gritty Michigan State. It has another game each against Iowa and Michigan State, as well as one against No. 17 Maryland before the Big Ten tournament starts. Michigan has never won a Big Ten regular-season or tournament championship.

That could be another first to keep an eye out for — after all, the Wolverines are at their best when they're playing the best. In seven games against ranked foes, Michigan has won six of them, including a 74-68 overtime win over powerhouse Baylor in December, the first of two top-five wins for the Wolverines.

It helps that Michigan has one of the best players in the country on the roster, in senior Naz Hillmon (20.2 points, 8.8 rebounds), but there's a whole lot around her — a tribute to Barnes Arico's longevity, which is the only way you actually can build a program (she's under contract through 2026, making at least $850,000 a year). The Wolverines have a top-40 offense and a top-55 defense.

There's senior guard Leigha Brown (14.8 points), senior forward Emily Kiser (10.0 points, 8.5 rebounds), junior guard Maddie Nolan, freshman guard Laila Phelia, senior guard Danielle Rauch and, now that she's getting healthy after an early season injury, senior guard Amy Dilk. Hillmon gets the headlines, but Kiser perhaps most defines the Wolverines for all she does that doesn't show up in the box score, mostly defense.

This has been quite the team effort, and it's quite the team.

"For our kids to come away and beat a team in our league that only has two losses," Barnes Arico said of Indiana, which had only previous lost to top-fives Stanford and N.C. State, "I think is a really great, great moment for us. To get the national recognition that we've been getting is unbelievable.

"We're in a different position than we've ever been in before."

The fans are starting to notice (Monday's crowd was electric, led by men's coach Juwan Howard cheering and screaming courtside), and so is the nation (Monday's game was on ESPN, as the first top-six Big Ten showdown since 2004).

Barnes Arico, like any coach, likes to keep things cautious, at least outwardly. Michigan hasn't won anything yet in 2022, and she's worried how her team will respond to the increased expectations — not just for the school, but for the conference.

Only once has a Big Ten team won a national title in women's basketball, Purdue in 1999. No Big Ten team has played for a title since 2005, when Michigan State fell to Baylor in the championship game. Maryland, back in 2015, was the last Big Ten team to make a Final Four, in the Terrapins' first year in the league.

Chips finally firing up

The first season on the job hasn't been the smoothest of sailing for Central Michigan men's head coach Tony Barbee, whose Chippewas won exactly one game between Nov. 16 and Jan. 28. In that span, Central Michigan had 11 losses and five postponements.

Now, the Chippewas have won three straight games, the latest being a 65-55 home win over chief rival Western Michigan on Thursday. The game finally was played, after two postponements.

It followed wins over Northern Illinois and Bowling Green.

"We've learned what fighting really means," Barbee said. "And when you fight it doesn't guarantee that you're going to win every game but you're going to give yourself a chance. We're fighting on both ends of the floor."

CMU trailed at the half, 28-24, but its defensive held WMU to 10-for-27 shooting in the second half.

That's a point of emphasis for Barbee — defense. It's especially critical now ever since one of its best shooters, Jermaine Jackson Jr., left the program earlier this season to pursue his pro career.

"When your offense isn't going, you can always hang your hat on your defense and that's what we did tonight," Barbee said Thursday. "We stayed the course; we didn't panic. We stayed tough."

Cameron Healy, a guard from Australia, led the Chippewas, with 23 points, 17 in the second half, before a crowd of about 1,700 at McGuirk Arena. CMU (5-13, 4-3 Mid-American Conference), which played a tough nonconference schedule, has two key league games looming, at home against Buffalo on Saturday, and away at Ball State on Tuesday.

As for WMU, it fell to 4-18, 0-11 in the league, and has lost 12 in a row.

Slam dunks

►This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Kent State men's team going 30-6 and making the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, and the Golden Flashes will honor that team Saturday — not-so-coincidentally, while their coach from that team, new Eastern Michigan coach Stan Heath, is in the building. Tip is set for 2.

Heath is 12-1 all-time at the Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center, including 12-0 during his one season as head coach at Kent State. The lone loss came when South Florida visited Kent State in 2010.

The Eagles are 8-13, 3-7 in Heath's first season on the job, in a year that again has been rocked by COVID-19, to the point that EMU didn't have its full available roster from Dec. 5 until Thursday. EMU also is in the middle of a three-game conference road trip, its longest since 1998.

►Detroit Mercy athletic director Robert Vowels gave one more pitch to make up the men's game with Oakland, calling Oakland AD Steve Waterfield over the weekend to push for Tuesday, Feb. 15. The answer was the same as before: No. That would give Oakland and Detroit Mercy both a sixth game in a little over a week-and-a-half span, which is why coaches Greg Kampe and Mike Davis are against playing the game. They will meet in their regularly scheduled game in Rochester on Feb. 13, Super Bowl Sunday.

►Detroit Mercy men used Monday's hastily scheduled home game against Michigan-Dearborn to get some reserves some playing time (Antoine Davis didn't play at all), and that was the plan again next Monday with a new game against Rochester College. But that game is now canceled, after the Titans were forced to play on back-to-back nights Friday and Saturday at Wright State and Northern Kentucky because bad weather postponed Thursday's game by 24 hours.

►The Hope women's team finds itself in an unfamiliar spot — looking up in the Division III national rankings. Hope is ranked third in the country, after suffering its first loss since the end of the 2019 season, 70-62 to Trine, on Jan. 26. Trine now is second, and Christopher Newport first. The only rankings that matter, though, come at the end of the season, following the NCAA Tournament, which at the Division III level has been canceled the last two seasons by COVID-19.

►Oakland women's coach Jeff Tungate, sidelined since mid-December with neck surgery, said he hopes to be back on the bench in March if all goes well in a follow-up appointment with his surgeon later this month. The Golden Grizzlies started the season 4-7, but now have won six of their last eight games, and could conceivably find themselves a dark-horse contender in the Horizon League tournament.

State power rankings

MEN

1. Michigan State (17-4)

2. Michigan (11-8)

3. Oakland (16-5)

4. Detroit Mercy (8-10)

5. Central Michigan (5-13)

6. Eastern Michigan (8-13)

7. Western Michigan (4-18)

WOMEN

1. Michigan (19-2)

2. Michigan State (12-9)

3. Western Michigan (12-6)

4. Oakland (10-9)

5. Eastern Michigan (5-12)

6. Central Michigan (4-16)

7. Detroit Mercy (0-20)

Games of the week

MEN

►Michigan at Purdue, 2:30 Saturday (Fox)

►Oakland at Wright State, 7 Saturday (ESPN+)

►Detroit Mercy at Northern Kentucky, 7 Saturday (ESPN+)

►Wisconsin at Michigan State, 7 Tuesday (BTN)

►Purdue at Michigan, 9 Thursday (ESPN)

WOMEN

►Michigan State at Minnesota, 3 Sunday (BTN+)

►Iowa at Michigan, 6:30 Sunday (BTN)

►Western Michigan at Buffalo, 7 Monday (ESPN+)

►Michigan at Michigan State, 6:30 Thursday (BTN)

►Green Bay at Oakland, 7 Thursday (ESPN+)

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984