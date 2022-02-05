Saturday's college basketball: No. 1 Auburn holds off Georgia 74-72

Athens, Ga. — Wendell Green Jr. made a tie-breaking layup with four seconds remaining and No. 1 Auburn got past Georgia 74-72 Saturday, extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 19 games.

Auburn (22-1, 10-0 Southeastern Conference) continued its dominant run through the league. But the Tigers, who won their first nine SEC games by about 12 points per game, were tested in the second half by last-place Georgia (6-17, 1-9).

Following Green’s go-ahead layup, Georgia’s Aaron Cook missed a long jumper. A drive by Cook had given Georgia a 72-70 lead before K.D. Johnson tied the game with a layup.

Johnson, who led Auburn with 20 points, transferred to Auburn following his freshman season at Georgia and was loudly booed during pregame introductions. Green had 19 for the Tigers, while standout freshman Jabari Smith had seven points and six rebounds. Walker Kessler had 10 points with nine rebounds and four blocked shots.

Kario Oquendo led Georgia with 25 points, including six in an 11-0 run early in the second half that trimmed Auburn’s lead to 48-47. Jaxon Etter’s 3-pointer capped the burst. Two free throws by Jabri Abdur-Rahim gave the Bulldogs their first lead at 58-56.

Top 25 scoreboard

►No. 12 Villanova 85, No. 17 UConn 74: Eric Dixon scored a career-high 24 points as Villanova won its fifth game of the season against a Top 25 team.

Dixon had the breakout game of his two-year career and cruised past his previous best high of 15 points. He also grabbed 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (17-6, 10-3) and keyed a 12-0 run in the second half that busted the game open.

Villanova sealed the win at the free-throw line, making 21 of 22 overall.

Collin Gillespie scored 19 before he left with an injury late in the game. Villanova’s leading scorer grimaced as he was helped off the court and went straight to the locker room. He sat on the bench at the end of the game.

RJ Cole led the Huskies (15-6, 6-4) with 25 points.

►No. 14 Texas Tech 60, West Virginia 53: Bryson Williams scored 15 points and Terrence Shannon sparked a second-half comeback for Texas Tech, which won for the second time in six road games.

Texas Tech (18-5, 7-3 Big 12) has won three straight and five of the last six, with the lone loss at Kansas in double overtime.

Davion Warren added 11 points and Kevin McCullar scored 10 for the Red Raiders.

Jalen Bridges scored 16 points and Sean McNeil added 15 for West Virginia (13-9, 2-7), which has lost seven straight, tied for the worst under coach Bob Huggins.

West Virginia’s Taz Sherman, the Big 12’s second-leading scorer, missed the game with a concussion after getting hit in the jaw late in a loss at Baylor on Monday.

►DePaul 69, No. 21 Xavier 65: Courvoisier McCauley scored 21 points and Jalen Terry had 13 as short-handed DePaul snapped a four-game losing streak.

Javan Johnson scored 12 points and David Jones had 10 for DePaul (11-10, 2-9 Big East).

Paul Scruggs led the Musketeers (16-6, 6-5) with 21 points. Jack Nunge made his fourth straight start after coming off the bench in 17 of the first 18 games and scored 12 points.

It was Xavier’s first loss this season against an unranked opponent.

The Musketeers got off to another slow start and fell behind by as many as 13 points in the opening half before rallying to take a five-point lead in the second.

The Blue Demons went on a 13-0 run to regain control.

►No. 23 Texas 63, No. 20 Iowa State 41: Marcus Carr and Andrew Jones each scored 14 points as Texas used a barrage of 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the second half to pull away.

Carr’s 3-pointer at the start of the period was the first of six over nine minutes as the Longhorns stretched a two-point halftime lead to double digits. Courtney Ramey added 10 points for the Longhorns (17-6, 6-4 Big 12).

Izaiah Brockington scored 12 for Iowa State (16-7, 3-7). But Brockington, who had averaged nearly 22 points the previous three games, made just one basket in the second half.

►No. 22 Tennessee 81, South Carolina 57: Zakai Zeigler tied his career high with 18 points, all in the second half, including back-to-back 3-pointers that broke open a tight game as Tennessee won its fifth straight Southeastern Conference game.

Josiah-Jordan James finished with a career-high 20 points for the Vols (16-6, 7-3 SEC), who were up just 40-37 early in the second half when Zeigler got things going.

Devin Carter and Erik Stevenson had 13 points each to lead South Carolina (13-9, 4-6).