Saturday's state basketball: Kent State trounces Eastern Michigan

Associated Press and News staff

Kent, Ohio — Giovanni Santiago had a season-high 21 points and Malique Jacobs had 13 points and six assists and Kent State beat Eastern Michigan 90-71 on Saturday.

Andrew Garcia added 13 points and Sincere Carry had 12 points and seven rebounds for Kent State (13-9, 8-4 Mid-American Conference), which won its fourth straight.

Darion Spottsville scored a career-high 20 points for the Eagles (8-14, 3-8). Noah Farrakhan added 16 points. Nathan Scott had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Kent State also beat Eastern Michigan 56-47 on Jan. 18.

More state men

►(At) Ohio 77, Western Michigan 64: Jason Carter had 27 points plus 10 rebounds and Mark Sears added 25 points, six rebounds and six assists. Ben Vander Plas had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Ohio (19-3, 10-1 Mid-American Conference), which won its fifth straight game.

Lamar Norman Jr. had 30 points for the Broncos (4-19, 0-12), who have now lost 13 straight. Mileek McMillan added 11 points. Markeese Hastings had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Ohio also defeated Western Michigan 59-47 on Jan. 1.

State women

►Buffalo 82, (at) Central Michigan 74: Buffalo outscored Central 20-12 in the fourth quarter after the score was tied 62-62 after three. Dyaisha Fair scored 29 and Summer Hemphill 17 for Buffalo (14-7, 8-3 MAC). Molly Davis scored 25 and Jahari Smith 18 for Central (4-17, 2-10).

►Kent State 70, (at) Eastern Michigan 61: Nila Blackford scored 17 and Lindsey Thall 16 for Kent State (12-7, 4-6 MAC). Areanna Combs scored 15 and Ce'Nara Skanes 13 for Eastern (5-13, 2-9).

►Miami (Ohio) 80, (at) Western Michigan 67: Edyn Battle scored 20 and Peyton Scott 17 for Miami (7-12, 3-7 MAC). Lauren Ross and Reilly Jacobson each scored 16 for Western (12-7, 6-4).