With another top-25 win, Michigan women's basketball again makes history in AP rankings

The best season in Michigan women's basketball has reached new heights. Again.

The Wolverines are inside the top five of the Associated Press rankings for the first time in program history, checking in at No. 4 in Monday's rankings following a thrilling 98-90 win over then-No. 21 Iowa at Crisler Center on Sunday night.

The win over Iowa marked the seventh for Michigan against top-25 teams this season, in eight tries. UM has beaten No. 16 Oregon State, No. 5 Baylor, No. 25 Ohio State, No. 8 Maryland, No. 22 Ohio State, No. 5 Indiana and No. 21 Iowa by an average of 13.7 points. Good luck finding many better resumes than that.

The Wolverines' lone loss to a top-25 team was against No. 10 Louisville back in early December. Since that loss, Michigan (20-2, 11-1) has won 13 of 14 games in becoming not just a legitimate contender to win the program's first-ever Big Ten title, but also squarely in the mix of national-championship talk.

"We have a huge amount of confidence," said freshman guard Laila Phelia, who had a career-best 24 points in filling in for the injured senior guard Leigha Brown, who was out Sunday with a leg injury.

Phelia also had four rebounds and three assists.

Senior star Naz Hillmon had 26 points and 10 rebounds in tying Michigan's program record for double-doubles, with 44. She also had two blocks.

Nearly 4,000 fans at Crisler Center, including football coach Jim Harbaugh, were treated to another exciting performance, and not just from the home team. Iowa rallied back from down 25 points thanks to superstar Caitlin Clark, who scored a career-best 46, with 25 coming in the fourth quarter.

Clark hit multiple 3-pointers from the Michigan logo in the fourth quarter, but Michigan seemed to answer just about every time she scored. The Wolverines' 98 points are their most in a Big Ten game since they scored 100 against Ohio State in overtime in 2015.

"We had to fight," Phelia said.

Michigan has a two-game lead in the Big Ten standings, with a tough schedule looming — two games against Michigan State (in East Lansing on Thursday, in Ann Arbor on Feb. 24), plus a road game at Northwestern, home game against Maryland and a road game at Iowa before the Big Ten tournament.

South Carolina and Stanford remained 1-2 in the women's rankings, following by Louisville at No. 3 and N.C. State, which lost to Notre Dame last week, dropping to No. 5.

Associated Press Top 25

1. South Carolina (30 first-place votes), 21-1, 750 (last week: 1)

2. Stanford, 18-3, 719 (2)

3. Louisville, 21-2, 679 (4)

4. Michigan, 20-2, 656 (6)

5. N.C. State, 20-3, 639 (3)

6. Arizona, 17-3, 583 (8)

7. Indiana, 16-3, 566 (5)

8. UConn, 15-4, 534 (10)

9. Iowa State, 20-3, 465 (11)

10. Baylor, 17-5, 462 (9)

11. Georgia Tech, 18-4, 445 (12)

12. Oklahoma, 20-3, 404 (18)

13. Tennessee, 19-4, 398 (7)

14. LSU, 18-4, 342 (15)

15. Maryland, 17-6, 337 (17)

16. Texas, 15-6, 269 (13)

17. Georgia, 17-5, 255 (14)

18. Notre Dame, 18-5, 240 (20)

19. Florida, 17-6, 166 (NR)

20. BYU, 19-2, 161 (16)

21. Ohio State, 16-4, 147 (23)

22. Florida Gulf Coast, 21-1, 140 (22)

23. North Carolina, 18-4, 136 (24)

24. Oregon, 14-7, 99 (19)

25. Iowa, 15-6, 61 (21)

Others receiving votes: Kansas St 44, Mississippi 24, Duke 14, Princeton 5, Dayton 3, Liberty 2, DePaul 2, Drexel 1, Nebraska 1, Virginia Tech 1.

