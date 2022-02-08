State hoops: Heat is on for Oakland, Detroit Mercy in grueling closing stretch
Tony Paul
The Detroit News
The heat is on in the Horizon League
Seven men's teams have a legitimate chance at earning a golden ticket — a top-four seed in the regular-season standings — which would secure a first-round bye as well as a guaranteed home game in the Horizon League tournament.
Both Oakland (16-7, 9-3) and Detroit Mercy (9-11, 6-4) are in that top four, though neither is a lock to stay there, given the grueling schedule each faces to close out the regular season.