Wednesday's state hoops: Oakland stumbles, falls to Youngstown State, 78-71

The Detroit News Staff/Associated Press

Dwayne Cohill had 24 points as Youngstown State defeated Oakland 78-71 on Wednesday night.

Tevin Olison had 19 points for Youngstown State (15-10, 9-6 Horizon League), which won its fifth straight game. Myles Hunter added 12 points and Michael Akuchie had 10 rebounds.

Jamal Cain had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (16-8, 9-4). Jalen Moore added 19 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Blake Lampman had 10 points.

The Penguins leveled the season series against the Golden Grizzlies. Oakland defeated Youngstown State 87-72 on Jan. 1.

More state men

Detroit Mercy 79, (at) Robert Morris 62: Antoine Davis had 26 points as Detroit Mercy got past Robert Morris 79-62 on Wednesday night.

DJ Harvey pitched in with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Titans (10-11, 7-4 Horizon League). Noah Waterman added 11 points. Willy Isiani had seven rebounds.

Kahliel Spear had 15 points and seven rebounds to pace the Colonials (6-18, 4-11). Kam Farris added 11 points. Michael Green III had 10 points and six assists.

Women's state hoops

(At) Buffalo 93, Eastern Michigan 68: After falling behind double digits after halftime, Eastern Michigan never recovered on the way to a 93-68 road loss at Buffalo on Wednesday.

Dyaisha Fair put on a offensive clinic for the Bulls (16-7,10-3 MAC), leading all scorers with 38 points, five rebounds and five assists. Georgia Woolley added 21 points and seven rebounds.

Areanna Combs finished with 18 points and five assists to lead the way for the Eagles (5-14, 2-10 MAC).

Akron 86, (at) Western Michigan 70: The Akron Zips used a 26-11 advantage in the second quarter to pull away from Western Michigan to steal a 86-70 road victory in Kalamazoo on Wednesday.

Akron (10-8, 7-5 MAC) had two players score 20 points or more led by Jordyn Dawson with 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Reagan added 20 points and six rebounds for the Zips.

Lauren Ross scored 23 points to lead the way for the Broncos (12-9, 6-6 MAC).

Kent State 78, (at) Central Michigan 67: Short-handed with only seven players in uniform, Central Michigan didn't have enough fire power, falling to Kent State in a 78-67 home loss on Wednesday.

Nila Blackford led the charge for the Golden Flashes (14-7, 6-6 MAC) with 16 points and nine rebounds, with Bridget Nunn chipping in 16 as well.

Hanna Knoll finished with 20 points for the Chippewas (4-18, 2-11 MAC), and Jahari Smith added 13 points and nine rebounds.