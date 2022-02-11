Friday's state hoops: Cain leads Oakland past Robert Morris, 71-68

Jamal Cain scored 29 points as Oakland edged Robert Morris 71-68 on Friday night.

Trey Townsend had 18 points for Oakland (17-8, 10-4 Horizon League). Micah Parrish added 15 points and nine rebounds. Jalen Moore had nine points and 10 assists.

Brandon Stone had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Colonials (6-19, 4-12). Kahliel Spear added 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Matt Mayers had 11 points.

The Golden Grizzlies improved to 2-0 against the Colonials this season. Oakland defeated Robert Morris 79-61 on Dec. 30.

(At) Youngstown State 82, Detroit Mercy 69: Michael Akuchie had a career-high 34 points as Youngstown State beat Detroit 82-69 on Friday night.

Akuchie made 13-of-17 shots. He added nine rebounds.

Dwayne Cohill had 16 points and seven rebounds for Youngstown State (16-10, 10-6 Horizon League), which earned its sixth straight victory. Tevin Olison added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Antoine Davis had 28 points for the Titans (10-12, 7-5). DJ Harvey added 16 points.