Saturday's state hoops: Ross Pours in 37, West. Michigan downs Ohio 80-73

Lauren Ross went off for 37 points and six rebounds to power Western Michigan to a 80-73 road victory at Ohio on Saturday afternoon.

Ross' offensive surge for the Broncos (13-9, 7-6 MAC) included hitting 7 of 11 attempts from 3-point range.

Taylor Williams added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Broncos, who had four players finish in double-digit scoring.

After trading blows with the Bobcats the majority of the game, Western Michigan seized control down the stretch in the final four minutes of the game to pull away for the win.

Erica Johnson recorded 23 points and six rebounds to lead Ohio (11-9, 5-6 MAC), who also had four players score in double figures.

More state women

Parkside 64, (at) Wayne State 55: Wayne State hung tough to open the game, but fell behind in the second period and couldn't recover on their way to a 64-55 home loss to Parkside on Saturday.

Hannah Plockelman led the way for the Rangers (13-11, 10-6 GLIAC) in victory with a game-high 26 points and 13 rebounds, with Alyssa Nelson adding 16 points and six rebounds for Parkside.

Sam Cherney finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors (14-6, 10-5 GLIAC).

Milwaukee 57, (at) Oakland 41: After hanging tough in the first half, Oakland collapsed in the third quarter for a 57-41 loss to Milwaukee at home on Saturday.

Megan Walstad led all scorers with 26 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers (10-13, 9-7 Horizon)

Breanne Beatty finished with 14 points to lead the way for the Golden Grizzlies (11-12, 9-7 Horizon).