Michigan tumbles in Associated Press Top 25 women's college basketball poll

Detroit News Staff and Wires

After achieving a program-best No. 4 ranking in last week's Associated Press Top 25 women's college basketball poll, a tough week for the Michigan Wolverines caused them to tumble in this week's poll.

Michigan dropped to No. 9 in the AP poll after a 63-57 loss to Michigan State on Thursday night in East Lansing (snapping an eight-game win streak) and a 71-69 loss to Northwestern on Sunday.

Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women's basketball poll while South Carolina remained the unanimous choice at No. 1.

Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday — it’s highest mark since the 2002 season — and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones, who were sixth on Jan. 7, 2002, hold a one-game lead over Oklahoma and Baylor in the Big 12 standings. Iowa State has only won the conference's regular season crown once, in 2000.

The Gamecocks received all 30 votes from a national media panel after beating Kentucky and Georgia on the road last week. Stanford, Louisville, N.C. State and Indiana round out the top five.

No. 7 Baylor and No. 8 Arizona follow Iowa State while Michigan fell from fourth to ninth after losing at Michigan State and Northwestern. UConn dropped two spots to No. 10.

Virginia Tech is back in the Top 25 at No. 23 after beating then-No. 11 Georgia Tech and former No. 23 North Carolina last week.

Associated Press women's Top 25

1. South Carolina (30 first-place votes), 23-1, 750 (last week: 1)

2. Stanford, 21-3, 719 (2)

3. Louisville, 22-2, 682 (3)

4. NC State, 23-3, 667 (5)

5. Indiana, 18-3, 622 (7)

6. Iowa St., 21-3, 552 (9)

7. Baylor, 19-5, 539 (10)

8. Arizona, 18-4, 532, (6)

9. Michigan, 20-4, 521 (4)

10. UConn, 17-5, 459 (8)

11. LSU, 21-4, 434 (14)

12. Tennessee, 21-4, 432 (13)

13. Maryland, 18-6, 383 (15)

14. Texas, 17-6, 353 (16)

15. Oklahoma, 20-4, 350 (12)

16. Georgia Tech, 19-6, 302 (11)

17. Florida, 18-6, 251 (19)

18. Ohio St., 18-4, 211 (21)

19. Notre Dame, 19-6, 199 (18)

20. BYU, 21-2, 195 (20)

21. Georgia, 17-7, 155 (17)

22. Iowa, 16-6, 110 (25)

23. Virginia Tech, 19-6, 100 (NR)

24. North Carolina, 19-5, 63 (23)

25. Florida Gulf Coast, 22-2, 56 (22)

Others receiving votes: Oregon 52, Kansas 18, Princeton 12, Gonzaga 6, UCF 5, Villanova 5, Liberty 4, Rode Island 3, Toledo 3, DePaul 2, Nebraska 1, IUPUI 1, Arizona St. 1.