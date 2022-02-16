COLLEGE

Wednesday's state hoops: Spartans down Badgers on the road, 70-62

Allen Jordan
The Detroit News
With only eight players in uniform, short-handed Michigan State pulled out a 70-62 road victory over Wisconsin on Wednesday in Madison. 

Matilda Ekh scored a game-high 25 points for the Spartans (14-11 overall, 8-6 Big Ten), while Nia Clouden added 12 points and eight assists. 

After trailing by five heading into halftime, Michigan State seized control with a 23-11 advantage in the third quarter and from there were able to hold on for the win. 

The host Badgers (7-18, 4-11 Big Ten) were led by Krystyna Ellew with 19 points. 

(At) Eastern Michigan 70, Miami (Ohio) 61: After cruising for three quarters, Eastern Michigan held off visiting Miami (Ohio) for a 70-61 win on Wednesday. 

Areanna Combs finished with 19 points to lead the Eagles (6-16, 3-12 MAC), with Danielle Rainey adding 14 points.

Peyton Scott led the way for the RedHawks (8-16, 4-11 MAC) with 27 points and five rebounds. 

(At) Western Michigan 72, Bowling Green 64: Taylor Williams recorded a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead Western Michigan past Bowling Green for a 72-64 home victory on Wednesday night. 

Lauren Ross added 17 points for the Broncos (14-9, 8-6 MAC).

Amy Velasco scored 18 points for the Falcons (12-11, 7-7 MAC).

