Thursday's state hoops: Wayne State rolls past N. Michigan, 61-37

Wayne State seized control from tipoff and never looked back en route to a 61-37 thumping of Northern Michigan on the road Thursday night.

Kate Sherwood finished with 13 points and seven assists for the Warriors (16-6,12-5 GLIAC), while Sam Cherney added 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Emily Mueller led the way for Northern Michigan (10-13, 5-11 GLIAC) with eight points.

More state women

Cleveland State 85, (at) Oakland 65: Destiny Leo finished with a game-high 24 points to help Cleveland State cruise to a 85-65 road win over Oakland on Thursday.

Nadia Dumas added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Vikings (14-6, 9-5 Horizon)

Kahlaijah Dean scored 17 points to lead the way for the Golden Grizzlies (11-13, 9-8 Horizon).

IPFW 77, (at) Detroit Mercy 62: Sylare Starks exploded for 33 points and eight rebounds to lead Purdue-Fort Wayne past Detroit Mercy for 77-62 victory on the road Thursday night.

Amellia Bromenschenkel chipped in 15 points and five rebounds for the Mastadons (7-17, 5-11 Horizon)

Imani McNeal recorded 14 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for the Titans (1-22, 1-15 Horizon).

State men

(At) Northern Michigan 65, Wayne State 53: Carson Smith finished with 21 points and eight rebounds as Northern Michigan held off Wayne State for the 65-53 home win on Thursday night.

Max Bjorklund added 13 points and five rebounds for the Wildcats (13-11, 9-8 GLIAC)

Brailen Neely recorded 15 points and five rebounds to lead the way for the Warriors (5-14, 4-12 GLIAC)