Friday's state hoops: Grizzlies lose to Wright St., Titans top N. Kentucky

The Detroit News

Grant Basile had 26 points as Wright State narrowly defeated Oakland 78-74 on Friday night at the Athletics Center O'Rena in Auburn Hills.

Tanner Holden had 17 points and seven rebounds for Wright State (16-12, 13-6 Horizon League). Trey Calvin added 10 points, six rebounds and six assists. Andrew Welage also scored 10 points.

Jalen Moore had 20 points and seven assists for the Golden Grizzlies (18-9, 11-5). Jamal Cain added 18 points and nine rebounds. Micah Parrish had 15 points.

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Golden Grizzlies this season. Wright State defeated Oakland 75-64 on Feb. 5.

(At) Detroit Mercy 60, Northern Kentucky 52: Antoine Davis scored 20 points and Noah Waterman added 18 as the Titans (11-13, 806 Horizon) turned up the heat after entering the second half knotted at 20.

Matt Johnson grabbed six rebounds for Detroit Mercy. Marques Warrick led the Norse (15-11, 11-6) with 13 points, and Hubertas Pivorius added 12.