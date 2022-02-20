Saturday's state hoops: Shumate scores 29 to lead Toledo over Cent. Michigan, 68-66

Detroit News

Toledo, Ohio — JT Shumate matched his season high with 29 points as Toledo narrowly defeated Central Michigan 68-66 on Saturday night.

Shumate made 5-of-7 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.

Setric Millner Jr. had 12 points and five assists for Toledo (21-6, 13-3 Mid-American Conference). RayJ Dennis added 10 points and seven rebounds. Ra’Heim Moss had 10 points.

Ryan Rollins, whose 20 points per game coming into the matchup led the Rockets, was held to 5 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Cameron Healy had 18 points for the Chippewas (6-18, 5-8), who have now lost four consecutive games. Harrison Henderson added 15 points and nine rebounds. Ralph Bissainthe had 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Rockets improve to 2-0 against the Chippewas for the season. Toledo defeated Central Michigan 82-54 on Jan. 4.

(At) Buffalo 87, W. Michigan 73: Jeenathan Williams had 24 points, Josh Mballa added 20 points and nine rebounds and Ronaldo Segu had 16 points and six assists for Buffalo (16-8, 10-4 Mid-American Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. David Skogman added 11 points.

Lamar Norman Jr. had 23 points for the Broncos (6-21, 2-14). Mileek McMillan added 12 points. Markeese Hastings had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Bulls improve to 2-0 against the Broncos for the season. Buffalo defeated Western Michigan 78-64 on Jan. 11.

Akron 67, (at) E. Michigan 48: Ali Ali had 17 points, Xavier Castaneda and Enrique Freeman added 15 points each for the Zips (17-9, 10-6 Mid-American) Castaneda also had seven rebounds. Freeman posted eight rebounds and four blocks.

Noah Farrakhan had 21 points for the Eagles (9-18, 4-12). Darion Spottsville added six rebounds. Nathan Scott had eight rebounds.

The Zips improved to 2-0 against the Eagles this season. Akron defeated Eastern Michigan 46-44 on Jan. 22.