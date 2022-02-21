Michigan climbs to No. 6 in Associated Press Top 25 women's college basketball poll

Detroit News Staff and Wires

Despite another tough week for the Michigan women's hoops team, the Wolverines managed a three-spot climb to No. 6 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 women's college basketball poll.

Michigan rebounded from road losses to unranked Michigan State and Northwestern to run over No. 13 Maryland at home, 71-59, on Sunday to take possession of first place in the Big Ten.

The Wolverines need a strong finish in their final two games before next weekend's Big Ten Tournament, as Michigan State comes into town for senior night on Thursday before Michigan closes out its regular season slate at Iowa this Sunday.

Kim Mulkey has LSU back in the top 10 for the first time in 13 years as the Tigers moved up three places to No. 8 in the Associated Press women's basketball poll on Monday.

Mulkey, who won three national titles in 21 seasons as Baylor's coach, has guided LSU to 23 victories in her first season in Baton Rouge. The Tigers are second in the Southeastern Conference behind South Carolina, the unanimous No. 1 team in this week's poll.

LSU last was in the top 10 on Dec. 14, 2009 and hasn't won this many games since finishing the 2011-12 season with 23 victories. The Tigers beat then-No. 17 Florida on Sunday in front of 13,620 fans, the fourth-largest women's basketball crowd in school history.

The Gamecocks continued their run atop the poll after beating then-No. 12 Tennessee on Sunday to clinch at least a share of the SEC title.

South Carolina was followed by No. 2 Stanford and No. 3 North Carolina State. North Carolina jumped six places in the poll to No. 18 with its victory over Louisville, which dropped a spot to No. 4.

Baylor moved up to fifth. Michigan was sixth and UConn was No. 7. Iowa State was one spot behind LSU, and Indiana rounded out the top 10. The Hoosiers fell five spots after losing twice.

Associated Press women's Top 25

1. South Carolina (30 first-place votes), 25-1, 750 (Last week: 1)

2. Stanford, 23-3, 720 (2)

3. NC State, 25-3, 688 (4)

4. Louisville, 23-3, 651 (3)

5. Baylor, 21-5, 619 (7)

6. Michigan, 21-4, 596 (9)

7. UConn, 19-5, 517 (10)

8. LSU, 23-4, 510 (11)

9. Iowa St., 22-4, 508 (6)

10. Indiana, 19-5, 485 (5)

11. Texas, 19-6, 469 (14)

12. Arizona, 19-5, 429 (8)

13. Maryland, 20-7, 425 (13)

14. Notre Dame, 20-6, 288 (19)

15. Florida, 20-7, 287 (17)

16. Tennessee, 21-6, 273 (12)

17. Ohio St., 20-5, 238 (18)

18. North Carolina, 21-5, 228 (24)

19. BYU, 23-2, 226 (20)

20. Oklahoma, 20-6, 212 (15)

21. Iowa, 17-7, 176 (22)

22. Georgia Tech, 19-8, 117 (16)

23. Virginia Tech, 20-7, 106 (23)

24. Florida Gulf Coast, 24-2, 62 (25)

25. Oregon, 18-9, 44 (NR)

25. Georgia, 18-8, 44 (21)

Others receiving votes: Kansas 39, Princeton 16, UCF 8, Washington St 6, Villanova 5, Liberty 3, Toledo 2, UNLV 2, Dayton 1.