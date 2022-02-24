Thursday's state hoops: Davis leads Titans past Cleveland State, 74-67

After being edged by two points in their last matchup against Cleveland State, Detroit Mercy had four players score in double figures to avenge a 74-67 victory on Thursday at Calihan Hall.

Antoine Davis finished with 24 points and five assists for the Titans (13-13, 10-6 Horizon League), while D.J. Harvey and Noah Waterman each added 15 points.

Tre Gomillion scored 12 points to lead the way for the Vikings (19-8, 15-5).

More men's state hoops

Purdue-Fort Wayne 81, (at) Oakland 70: Damian Chong Qui recorded 18 points and six assists to lead IPFW to a 81-70 road win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies Thursday at the O'Rena.

Bobby Planutis also had 18 points, with Jarred Godfrey adding 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Mastodons (19-10, 14-6 Horizon League).

Jalen Moore finished with 19 points and six assists for the Golden Grizzlies (18-11, 11-7), while Micah Parrish added 18 points and Jamal Cain had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Grand Valley State 62, (at) Wayne State 53: Grand Valley State opened up a double-digit lead in the first half and held off a late charge by Wayne State to pull out a 62-53 victory on the road on Thursday.

Jake Van Tubbergen led the way for the Lakers (17-9, 11-8 GLIAC) with 17 points and 17 rebounds, with Isaac Gassman adding 13 points and five rebounds.

Detroit Western product Brailen Neely finished with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists and Ray Williams Jr. recorded 13 points and eight rebounds to lead Wayne State (5-16, 4-14).

Women's state hoops

Grand Valley State 63, (at) Wayne State 54: Wayne State took a one-point lead into halftime and fell behind in the second half for a 63-54 loss to Grand Valley State at home on Thursday.

Ellie Droste scored a team-high 20 points for the Lakers (24-1, 17-1 GLIAC), with Rylie Bisballe chipping in 10 points and eight rebounds.

Sam Cherney finished with 20 points and a game-high 17 rebounds to lead the way for the Warriors (16-8, 12-7 GLIAC).

(At) Northern Kentucky 66, Oakland 62: After leading the majority of the way, Oakland stumbled down the stretch as they succumbed to Northern Kentucky for a 66-62 loss on the road Thursday evening.

Lindsey Duvall finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Ivy Turner added 18 points, five assists and four rebounds to lead the way for the Norse (19-7, 13-6 Horizon League).

Breanne Beatty scored 20 points for the Golden Grizzlies (12-14, 10-9).

(At) Wright State 71, Detroit Mercy 67: Detroit Mercy fought back from a first-half deficit, but it wasn't enough as their comeback fell short in a 71-67 loss at Wright State on Thursday.

The victorious Raiders (4-17, 3-13 Horizon League) had five players score in double figures, led by Jada Roberson with 16 points and nine rebounds.

Irene Murua recorded 20 points and nine rebounds, while Janna Lewis added 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Titans (1-25, 1-18).