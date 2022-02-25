Midweek games are back as MAC releases 2022 football schedule
The Mid-American conference on Friday released its 2022 football schedule, and there's good news for midweek football junkies: The conference's Tuesday-Wednesday slate (starting in November) is back for another year.
Both Central Michigan and Western Michigan will open their schedule against Power-5 opponents. The Chippewas will travel to Oklahoma State for a showdown with the Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 1, while the Broncos have a date with the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 2.
Eastern Michigan has it a bit easier in their season opener (at home against Eastern Kentucky), but will have tough road after with road games against Louisiana (Sun Belt Conference) and Arizona State (Pac-12).
Western gets Pitt at home in Week 3, while Central Michigan will have one of its toughest games of the season a week later when they travel to Penn State.
The annual Central-Western showdown will take place in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Central Michigan
► Thursday, Sept. 1 — at Oklahoma State
► Saturday, Sept. 10 — South Alabama
► Saturday, Sept. 17 — Bucknell
► Saturday, Sept. 24 — at Penn State
► Saturday, Oct. 1 — at Toledo
► Saturday, Oct. 8 — Ball State
► Saturday, Oct. 15 — at Akron
► Saturday, Oct. 22 — Bowling Green
► Saturday, Oct. 29 — BYE
► Wednesday, Nov. 2 — at Northern Illinois
► Wednesday, Nov. 9 — Buffalo
► Wednesday, Nov. 16 — Western Michigan
► Friday, Nov. 25 — at Eastern Michigan
Eastern Michigan
► Friday, Sept. 2 — Eastern Kentucky
► Saturday, Sept. 10 — at Louisiana-Lafayette
► Saturday, Sept. 17 — at Arizona State
► Saturday, Sept. 24 — Buffalo
► Saturday, Oct. 1 — UMASS
► Saturday, Oct. 8 — at Western Michigan
► Saturday, Oct. 15 — Northern Illinois
► Saturday, Oct. 22 — at Ball State
► Saturday, Oct. 29 — Toledo
► Saturday, Nov. 5 — BYE
► Tuesday, Nov. 8 — at Akron
► Wednesday, Nov. 16 — at Kent State
► Friday, Nov. 25 — Central Michigan
Western Michigan
► Friday, Sept. 2 — at Michigan State
► Saturday, Sept. 10 — at Ball State
► Saturday, Sept. 17 — Pittsburgh
► Saturday, Sept. 24 — at San Jose State
► Saturday, Oct. 1 — New Hampshire
► Saturday, Oct. 8 — Eastern Michigan
► Saturday, Oct. 15 — Ohio
► Saturday, Oct. 22 — at Miami
► Saturday, Oct. 29 — BYE
► Wednesday, Nov. 2 — at Bowling Green
► Wednesday, Nov. 9 — Northern Illinois
► Wednesday, Nov. 16 — at Central Michigan
► Friday, Nov. 25 — Toledo
Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.