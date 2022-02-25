COLLEGE

Midweek games are back as MAC releases 2022 football schedule

Nolan Bianchi
Special to The Detroit News
The Mid-American conference on Friday released its 2022 football schedule, and there's good news for midweek football junkies: The conference's Tuesday-Wednesday slate (starting in November) is back for another year.

Both Central Michigan and Western Michigan will open their schedule against Power-5 opponents. The Chippewas will travel to Oklahoma State for a showdown with the Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 1, while the Broncos have a date with the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 2.

Eastern Michigan running back Darius Boone Jr. is chased by Western Michigan defensive lineman Andre Carter (5) and defensive lineman Ralph Holley.

Eastern Michigan has it a bit easier in their season opener (at home against Eastern Kentucky), but will have tough road after with road games against Louisiana (Sun Belt Conference) and Arizona State (Pac-12).

Western gets Pitt at home in Week 3, while Central Michigan will have one of its toughest games of the season a week later when they travel to Penn State.

The annual Central-Western showdown will take place in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Central Michigan

► Thursday, Sept. 1 — at Oklahoma State

► Saturday, Sept. 10 — South Alabama

► Saturday, Sept. 17 — Bucknell

► Saturday, Sept. 24 — at Penn State

► Saturday, Oct. 1 — at Toledo

► Saturday, Oct. 8 — Ball State

► Saturday, Oct. 15 — at Akron

► Saturday, Oct. 22 — Bowling Green

► Saturday, Oct. 29 — BYE

► Wednesday, Nov. 2 — at Northern Illinois

► Wednesday, Nov. 9 — Buffalo

► Wednesday, Nov. 16 — Western Michigan

► Friday, Nov. 25 — at Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan

► Friday, Sept. 2 — Eastern Kentucky

► Saturday, Sept. 10 — at Louisiana-Lafayette

► Saturday, Sept. 17 — at Arizona State

► Saturday, Sept. 24 — Buffalo

► Saturday, Oct. 1 — UMASS

► Saturday, Oct. 8 — at Western Michigan

► Saturday, Oct. 15 — Northern Illinois

► Saturday, Oct. 22 — at Ball State

► Saturday, Oct. 29 — Toledo

► Saturday, Nov. 5 — BYE

► Tuesday, Nov. 8 — at Akron

► Wednesday, Nov. 16 — at Kent State

► Friday, Nov. 25 — Central Michigan

Western Michigan

► Friday, Sept. 2 — at Michigan State

► Saturday, Sept. 10 — at Ball State

► Saturday, Sept. 17 — Pittsburgh

► Saturday, Sept. 24 — at San Jose State

► Saturday, Oct. 1 — New Hampshire

► Saturday, Oct. 8 — Eastern Michigan

► Saturday, Oct. 15 — Ohio

► Saturday, Oct. 22 — at Miami

► Saturday, Oct. 29 — BYE

► Wednesday, Nov. 2 — at Bowling Green

► Wednesday, Nov. 9 — Northern Illinois

► Wednesday, Nov. 16 — at Central Michigan

► Friday, Nov. 25 — Toledo

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

