Midweek games are back as MAC releases 2022 football schedule

Nolan Bianchi

Special to The Detroit News

The Mid-American conference on Friday released its 2022 football schedule, and there's good news for midweek football junkies: The conference's Tuesday-Wednesday slate (starting in November) is back for another year.

Both Central Michigan and Western Michigan will open their schedule against Power-5 opponents. The Chippewas will travel to Oklahoma State for a showdown with the Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 1, while the Broncos have a date with the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 2.

Eastern Michigan has it a bit easier in their season opener (at home against Eastern Kentucky), but will have tough road after with road games against Louisiana (Sun Belt Conference) and Arizona State (Pac-12).

Western gets Pitt at home in Week 3, while Central Michigan will have one of its toughest games of the season a week later when they travel to Penn State.

The annual Central-Western showdown will take place in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Central Michigan

► Thursday, Sept. 1 — at Oklahoma State

► Saturday, Sept. 10 — South Alabama

► Saturday, Sept. 17 — Bucknell

► Saturday, Sept. 24 — at Penn State

► Saturday, Oct. 1 — at Toledo

► Saturday, Oct. 8 — Ball State

► Saturday, Oct. 15 — at Akron

► Saturday, Oct. 22 — Bowling Green

► Saturday, Oct. 29 — BYE

► Wednesday, Nov. 2 — at Northern Illinois

► Wednesday, Nov. 9 — Buffalo

► Wednesday, Nov. 16 — Western Michigan

► Friday, Nov. 25 — at Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan

► Friday, Sept. 2 — Eastern Kentucky

► Saturday, Sept. 10 — at Louisiana-Lafayette

► Saturday, Sept. 17 — at Arizona State

► Saturday, Sept. 24 — Buffalo

► Saturday, Oct. 1 — UMASS

► Saturday, Oct. 8 — at Western Michigan

► Saturday, Oct. 15 — Northern Illinois

► Saturday, Oct. 22 — at Ball State

► Saturday, Oct. 29 — Toledo

► Saturday, Nov. 5 — BYE

► Tuesday, Nov. 8 — at Akron

► Wednesday, Nov. 16 — at Kent State

► Friday, Nov. 25 — Central Michigan

Western Michigan

► Friday, Sept. 2 — at Michigan State

► Saturday, Sept. 10 — at Ball State

► Saturday, Sept. 17 — Pittsburgh

► Saturday, Sept. 24 — at San Jose State

► Saturday, Oct. 1 — New Hampshire

► Saturday, Oct. 8 — Eastern Michigan

► Saturday, Oct. 15 — Ohio

► Saturday, Oct. 22 — at Miami

► Saturday, Oct. 29 — BYE

► Wednesday, Nov. 2 — at Bowling Green

► Wednesday, Nov. 9 — Northern Illinois

► Wednesday, Nov. 16 — at Central Michigan

► Friday, Nov. 25 — Toledo

