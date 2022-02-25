WMU hockey captain arraigned on sexual misconduct charges

Paul Washe, a captain of the sixth-ranked Western Michigan hockey team, has been accused and charged of criminal sexual conduct of the third degree and was arraigned in Kalamazoo District Court on Friday.

Washe appeared in court in an orange jump suit, and was given a $500 bail. It wasn't immediately clear if he made bail. His lawyer, Southfield's Randall Lewis, didn't immediately respond to request for comment from The News on Friday afternoon.

A complaint was filed against Washe in early December, and he was suspended indefinitely from the team in early January. No explanation was given by the school before Washe's arraignment Friday.

A warrant for Washe's arrest was issued Wednesday. Details of the complaint weren't available in online-court records, other than the charges involve force or coercion.

Western Michigan athletic director Dan Bartholomae confirmed Friday to The News that Washe remains suspended, and nothing has changed regarding his status. His bio remains on the WMU website.

This is Washe's fifth season playing at Western Michigan. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound forward has been one of the team's leading offensive players for the previous two seasons, with 21 points (12 goals) in 2019-20 and 19 points (eight goals) in 2020-21. He had eight goals this season, including five in a four-game stretch in late November and early December.

Washe, 23, last played in a Dec. 29 win over Michigan State.

Washe is a Clarkston native who played two seasons of junior hockey in the USHL, for the Tri-City Storm and Fargo Force, and was Most Valuable Player of a USHL prospects game. He also played for the Team USA Junior A Challenge team before arriving at Western Michigan.

The Broncos, under first-year head coach Pat Ferschweiler, are 20-8-1 on the season — including a win over then-No. 1 Michigan in October, as well as victories over Nos. 2- and 3- ranked teams — and 6-3-1 since Washe was suspended.

Looking to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017, they wrap up the regular season with a two-game series at North Dakota this weekend, and a two-game home series against Miami (Ohio) next weekend.

