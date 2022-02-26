Saturday's Big Ten: No. 13 Wisconsin edges Rutgers 66-61, takes Big Ten lead

Johnny Davis scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, and Wisconsin took over sole possession of first place in the Big Ten Conference with a victory over Rutgers.

Brad Davison added 14 points, Chucky Hepburn had 13 and Tyler Wahl had 11 as the Badgers (23-5, 14-4) opened a game lead in the conference over No. 4 Purdue, which lost to Michigan State earlier in the day.

Wisconsin will host Purdue on Tuesday, and the Badgers won the earlier meeting.

Geo Baker had 16 of his 19 points in the second half to lead Rutgers (16-12, 10-8), but missed a game-tying 3-point attempt with four seconds to play.