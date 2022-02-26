Saturday's state hoops: Oakland downs first place Cleveland State, 65-57

Oakland, Mich. — Jamal Cain and Micah Parrish scored 20 points apiece as Oakland got past Cleveland State 65-57 on Saturday. Parrish also had eight rebounds.

Jalen Moore had 16 points for Oakland (19-11, 12-7 Horizon League).

Torrey Patton had 15 points for the Vikings (19-9, 15-6). Deante Johnson added 15 points and 14 rebounds. D'Moi Hodge had six rebounds.

The Golden Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Vikings for the season. Oakland defeated Cleveland State 70-65 on Jan. 13.

More men

Purdue-Fort Wayne 81, Detroit Mercy 78: Purdue-Fort Wayne had five players score in double figures as IPFW held off Detroit Mercy for a 81-78 win in the regular season finale.

Deonte Billups finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Mastodons (20-10, 15-6 Horizon League), with Jarred Godfrey adding 16 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Antoine Davis poured in a game-high 26 points for the Titans (13-14, 10-7), who erased a 16-point deficit but fell short with their late rally.

Detroit Mercy will be the fifth, sixth or seventh seed in the conference playoffs and host a first-round game on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

State women

(At) Wayne State 74, Davenport 35: After suffering a second half letdown in its previous game, Wayne State closed the season strong with a 74-35 rout over Davenport at home on Saturday.

Sam Cherney turned in another strong performance for the Warriors (17-8, 13-7 GLIAC) with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Alex Miller and Grace George added 16 points each.

The visiting Panthers (2-26, 1-19) didn't have anyone finished with double-digit scoring, as Toni Grace finished with 8 points to lead Davenport.

(At) Oakland 51, Wright State 40: After taking control in the opening period of the contest, the Oakland Golden Grizzlies pulled away to hold on for a 51-40 win over Wright State to close out it's regular season.

Lamariyee Williams finished with 11 points and nine rebounds to lead the way for Oakland (13-14, 11-9 Horizon League), with Breanne Beatty chipping in 10 points and nine rebounds.

K.K. White scored a game-high 13 points for the Raiders (4-18, 3-14).

(At) Northern Kentucky 67, Detroit Mercy 44: After taking an early lead after the opening quarter, Detroit Mercy collapsed and succumbed to Northern Kentucky for a 67-44 loss to end the season on Saturday.

Grayson Rose led the way for the victorious Norse (20-7, 14-6 Horizon League) with 15 points, with Trinity Thompson recording 12 points and 13 rebounds for NKU.

Brandi Washington finished with 12 points and five rebounds to lead the Titans (1-26, 1-19), who will enter the conference tournament as the No. 12 seed and will face No. 5 seed Northern Kentucky again on Tuesday.

Toledo 75, (at) Eastern Michigan 51: Quinesha Lockett recorded 16 and seven rebounds as Toledo cruised to a season-ending 75-51 victory over Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

Jessica Cook added 12 points and eight rebounds for the regular season champion Rockets (23-4, 17-1 Mid-American Conference).

Ce'Nara Skanes finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles (7-18, 4-14).

(At) Western Michigan 68, Central Michigan 49: Western Michigan seized control with a 15-point lead heading into halftime on their way to a 68-49 season-ending victory over Central Michigan Saturday afternoon.

Reilly Jacobson led the way for the Broncos (15-12, 9-9 Mid-American Conference) with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five rebounds.

Jahari Smith finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way for the Chippewas (4-23, 2-16).