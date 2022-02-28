Talent alone hasn't been enough for Oakland, Detroit Mercy entering Horizon tournament
Tony Paul
The Detroit News
Talent, alone, doesn't get it done.
Just ask the Oakland and Detroit Mercy men's basketball teams, easily two of the most gifted teams in the Horizon League — but two teams that will start the league tournament Tuesday, having missed out on securing opening-round byes.
Oakland (19-11, 12-7 Horizon) will host IUPUI (3-25, 1-16) at 8 Tuesday night at the O'Rena in Rochester, while Detroit Mercy (13-14, 10-7) will host Green Bay (5-24, 4-16) at 7 Tuesday at Calihan Hall. Each needs two wins to make it to Indianapolis, and four to win a league title and an NCAA Tournament berth.