Detroit Mercy men, Antoine Davis keep up the home cookin' to open Horizon League tournament

The Titans sure like those Calihan Hall sightlines.

Now, the Detroit Mercy men's basketball team will play the rest of its season living out of a suitcase after beating Green Bay, 79-62, in the opening round of the Horizon League tournament Tuesday night in Detroit.

Led by Horizon League co-player-of-the-year Antoine Davis' 38 points, Detroit Mercy (14-14) improved to 9-1 at home this season, and has won 16 of its last 17 at Calihan Hall dating to last season.

The Titans advance to play on the road Thursday night in the quarterfinals, either at Northern Kentucky or Wright State, depending on how Tuesday's later games shaped out. The league reseeds after the first round.

If it's No. 5 seed Northern Kentucky, that will mark a rematch of last year's quarterfinals, when Detroit Mercy was stunned in last-second fashion. The Titans, seeded sixth in the league tournament, swept the Norse during this year's regular season, by six points and by eight points.

Detroit Mercy busted out of the gate in the second half, pushing a 12-point lead to a 22-point lead in just three minutes — the burst highlighted by four buckets by Davis, two jumpers and two layups.

It looked like the rout was on, but Green Bay (5-25) battled back and clawed to within 61-53 with 7 minutes, 50 seconds left, thanks to runs of 11-0 and 14-2. During that stretch, the Titans missed six straight shots.

"Well, we just stopped playing," Detroit Mercy head coach Mike Davis said. "It bothered me to see that.

"We can't relax."

The Titans' scoring drought lasted more than 5 minutes until Kevin McAdoo's 3-pointer snapped the skid.

Shortly after that, McAdoo, a graduate-student guard, picked up a steal and dished to Davis for a bucket to extend the lead to 66-53. Junior swingman Noah Waterman then made a corner 3 to make it 69-53.

"It was good we made some big shots," Davis said.

Davis, the coach's son and a senior guard who earlier this week was named first-team all-Horizon League for a fourth time in four seasons, was 15-for-24 shooting, including 6-for-10 on 3-pointers. The performance was reminiscent of last year's Horizon League opener, when he scored 46 in a win over Robert Morris.

This was the sixth 30-point game of the season for Davis, who came into the game third in the nation in scoring at 23.7 points a game.

McAdoo added 14 points, and graduate-student forward DJ Harvey had 10 points and seven rebounds as Detroit Mercy improved to 8-0 all-time in home conference tournament games. The Titans are done at home this season, will play on the road Thursday, and if they win that game, they'll advance to Indianapolis, where the Horizon League hosts its semifinals and finals early next week.

"We can beat anybody in this league," said Mike Davis, "and anybody can beat us."

Detroit Mercy senior forward Willy Isiani, an impact player in a supporting role, played just five minutes before he hyperextended a knee. Mike Davis said his status moving forward is up in the air.

Green Bay was paced by guard Kamari McGee's 20 points and nine rebounds, while guard Emmanuel Ansong added 11 points. Green Bay shot just 45%, to Detroit Mercy's 54% (47% from 3).

Horizon League tournament

Tuesday

►No. 5 Detroit Mercy 79, No. 11 Green Bay 62

►No. 12 IUPUI (3-25, 1-16) at No. 5 Oakland (19-11, 12-7)

►No. 10 Robert Morris 77, No. 7 Youngstown State 73

►No. 8 UIC (13-15, 9-10) at No. 9 Milwaukee (10-21, 8-14)

Thursday

(All games on ESPN+)

►Lowest seed at No. 1 Cleveland State (19-9, 15-6), 8

►Second-lowest seed at No. 2 Purdue Fort Wayne (20-10, 15-6), 7

►Second-highest seed at No. 3 Northern Kentucky (18-11, 14-6), 7

►Highest seed at No. 4 Wright State (18-13, 15-7), 7

Monday, March 7

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

►First semifinal, 7, ESPNU

►Second semifinal, 9:30, ESPN2

Tuesday, March 8

►Championship, 7, ESPN or ESPN2

