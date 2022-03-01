Facing sexual-assault charge, WMU hockey captain no longer on the team

Western Michigan hockey captain Paul Washe is no longer on the team, he's not allowed in athletic facilities and the school's athletic director said Tuesday he "doesn't see any scenario" in which Washe would be reinstated following his arraignment on a sexual-assault charge last week.

Washe, 23, was arraigned in Kalamazoo District Court on Friday, charged with criminal sexual conduct of the third degree. The charges are forced or coerced sexual intercourse.

Last week, Western Michigan athletic director Dan Bartholomae told reporters Washe was "indefinitely suspended." Washe's bio remained on the school's athletics website. It has since been removed.

Bartholomae clarified to The News on Tuesday night that Washe is no longer on the hockey team, which is ranked eighth in the nation. Asked if Washe still was enrolled in school, Bartholomae deferred the question to university higher-ups. Washe's attorney, Southfield's Randall Lewis, said in court Friday that Washe still has been attending classes.

Washe, who last played against Michigan State on Dec. 29, appeared in court wearing an orange jump suit, and was given a $500 bond. He paid that bond.

Lewis hasn't responded to a request for comment from The News, but said in court, "My client denies that he committed this crime."

The allegations stem from a party in early December, and a complaint was filed by the alleged victim Dec. 5. Washe was suspended from the team in early January, and a warrant was issued for Washe's arrest Wednesday. He turned himself in Thursday.

A probable-cause conference is scheduled for March 9, and a preliminary exam March 16. A judge ordered Washe to have no contact, directly or through a third party, with the alleged victim.

A Clarkston native, Washe has played five seasons at Western Michigan. A 6-foot-1, 201-pound forward, he had eight goals this season, with five in a four-game stretch in late November and early December as the Broncos (20-10-1) were building an impressive resume.

Western Michigan wraps up the regular season this weekend with a two-game home series against Miami (Ohio), before the NCHC tournament begins next week. The Broncos, who are 6-5-1 since Washe was suspended, are looking for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017.

