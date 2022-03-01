Oakland men survive passionate effort by five guys from IUPUI, advance to quarterfinals

Oakland men's basketball coach Greg Kampe never really felt at ease, not Monday and surely not Tuesday.

Every metric in the whole world suggested the Golden Grizzlies would have zero issue with their first-round game in the Horizon League tournament, against an IUPUI team that traveled to the O'Rena in Rochester with just five available players. But it's March, and heart-tugging stories tend to rise this time of year.

And IUPUI gave it everything it had, pulling within a single possession in the second half, before Oakland, behind more great play from Jamal Cain and big shots from Blake Lampman, finally pulled away, 70-58.

The fifth-seeded Golden Grizzlies (20-11), 20-game winners for the first time since 2017, advance to play at No. 4 seed Wright State on Thursday night. The winner of that quarterfinal advances to Indianapolis, site of the semifinals and finals early next week.

"I didn't buy into all the hype," Kampe said of IUPUI, 24-point underdogs. "They were an unbelievable story, everybody in the country's talking about them. I knew they'd come in here and play, and I thought we'd be a little tight. And we were. We've got a long of young guys."

"We battled our tails off. ... It's tournament time. You've gotta do what you've gotta do."

Let's get this out of the way: The five players for IUPUI were B.J. Maxwell, Mike DePersia, Chuks Isitua, Boston Stanton III and Nathan McClure. Their names deserve to be in lights. They could've bagged the season, but opted to play in the Horizon League tournament without a single bench option. And they performed their own take on "Hoosiers," minus the soundtrack and win.

More: Detroit Mercy men, Antoine Davis keep up the home cookin' to open Horizon League tournament

Despite a slow start, IUPUI trailed by only five at halftime, and three early in the second half. Just before the halfway point of the second half, the Jaguars (3-25) pulled within 41-37 on a Stanton 3-pointer, and you could start to envision another Kampe heartbreak in the Horizon League tournament — though for all the daggers, this one certainly would've taken the cake.

Oakland responded with a layup-and-one from senior guard Jalen Moore, a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Lampman to extend the lead to 10.

Cain, a graduate-student forward who was co-player of the year in the Horizon League, hit a 3 to make it 54-39 with 6:57 left. Lampman hit another 3 to make it 57-41 to finally all but ice this one. A steal and fastbreak dunk by freshman guard Osei Price put the cherry on top of a night that was mostly the pits.

"It's just the first piece of the puzzle, and we'll keep going," said Lampman, the former walk-on who had 14 points, on the strength of four made 3-pointers.

"This is what we do, man. It's March. Let's go."

More: Oakland women show up defensively, advance in Horizon League tournament

Cain had 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting to go with six rebounds, and Moore had 16 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Sophomore forward Trey Townsend had nine points in 23 minutes; battling a bum ankle, Townsend was going to sit out Tuesday, but asked to play, and it turned out Oakland needed him. Micah Parrish, Townsend's sophomore running mate, had eight points.

Maxwell had 15 points for IUPUI, and Isitua had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Stanton had 13 points, McClure and DePersia seven. IUPUI outshot Oakland, 48.9% to 45%, and on 3's, 60% to 29.6%. The Jaguars surely ran out of gas late, and also played the last several minutes with two players at four fouls; that cut down on the defensive intensity, for fear of having to play with fewer than five. IUPUI won the rebounding battle, 30-28.

The key stat: IUPUI had 20 turnovers, leading to 15 Oakland points. Parrish had four steals, and Lampman, Cain and Price each had three.

Oakland also won the bench-points battle, obviously — and barely.

Next up is a Wright State team that swept Oakland during the regular season, by 11 and six points. Kampe said Oakland hasn't won at Wright State since the Kay Felder era. Wright State had a first-round bye.

"We've got a lot of work to do," Kampe said. "We've got 48 hours."

Horizon League tournament

Tuesday

►No. 5 Oakland 70, No. 12 IUPUI 58

►No. 6 Detroit Mercy 79 No. 11 Green Bay 62

►No. 10 Robert Morris 77, No. 7 Youngstown State 73

►No. 8 UIC 80, No. 9 Milwaukee 69

Thursday

(All games on ESPN+)

►No. 5 Oakland (20-11) at No. 4 Wright State (18-13), 7

►No. 6 Detroit Mercy (14-14) at No. 3 Northern Kentucky (18-11), 7

►No. 10 Robert Morris (8-23) at No. 1 Cleveland State (19-9), 8

►No. 8 UIC (14-15) at No. 2 Purdue Fort Wayne (20-10), 7

Monday, March 7

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

►First semifinal, 7, ESPNU

►Second semifinal, 9:30, ESPN2

Tuesday, March 8

►Championship, 7, ESPN or ESPN2

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984