Oakland women show up defensively, advance in Horizon League tournament

It wasn't always pretty, but this time of year, all that matters is that you're still playing.

And the season will continue for the Oakland women's basketball team, which held off Wright State, 54-45, in an opening-round game of the Horizon League tournament Tuesday night at the O'Rena in Rochester. It was the second consecutive meeting between the teams; Oakland won, 51-40, on Saturday.

It marks Oakland's first league tournament win since 2018. The Golden Grizzlies (14-14), playing out this season without head coach Jeff Tungate, who continues to recover from neck surgery, will play in a quarterfinal game on the road Thursday. The opponent wasn't to be known until later Tuesday. The tournament reseeds after first-round games.

"I'm proud. I didn't think we played our best, but we came out in the second half with a lot more energy," interim coach Ke'sha Blanton said.

"It's March. Survive and advance. And that's what we did today."

Sophomore guard Lamariyee Williams (Lansing) led Oakland with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and junior guard Breanne Beatty had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Oakland overcome a nine-point second quarter thanks to its defense, which only allowed seven points to Wright State (4-23). Neither team scored until after the halfway point of the second quarter.

Oakland outrebounded Wright State, 48-33, a big story line in a game in which neither team shot well. Wright State shot 35.2% and Oakland wasn't much better at 35.9%. The teams were a combined 5-for-37 on 3's. Oakland was without senior guard Kahlaijah Dean, one of their top offensive threats, with a non-COVID illness. Dean sat out last weekend in concussion protocol.

"Came out and handled business," Williams said. "Even though it was tough, we still handled business."

Wright State, the 10 seed, had a down season after coach Katrina Merriweather left for the head-coaching job at Memphis after last season, and took her entire coaching staff and some of her best players with her. Wright State was led by Jada Roberson, who had 14 points. K.K. White added 12 and Jada Wright had 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Oakland-Wright State was the first of a doubleheader at the O'Rena, with the Oakland men's team hosting IUPUI in the nightcap.

Both the men's and women's tournaments are played on campus until the semifinals and finals, which will be in Indianapolis early next week.

►(At) No. 5 Northern Kentucky 73, Detroit Mercy 50: Graduate-student guard Brandi Washington 12 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn't enough for the Titans, who finished the season 1-29 under interim head coach LaTanya Collins. Sophomore guard Lucia Fleta Robles and sophomore forward Irene Murua each had 10 points. Northern Kentucky (21-7) was led by a balanced attack that saw eight different players score.

Horizon League tournament

Tuesday

►No. 7 Oakland 54, No. 10 Wright State 45

►No. 5 Northern Kentucky 73, No. 12 Detroit Mercy 50

►No. 8 Robert Morris 70, No. 9 Purdue Fort Wayne 56

►No. 11 UIC (2-24, 1-20) at No. 6 Milwaukee (14-15, 13-9)

Thursday

(All games on ESPN+)

►No. 5 at Northern Kentucky (21-7) at No. 4 Cleveland State (19-7), 5:30

►Lowest seed at No. 1 IUPUI (21-6, 18-4), 7

►Second-lowest seed at No. 2 Youngstown State (24-5, 18-4), 7

►Second-highest seed at No. 3 Green Bay (19-6, 15-4), 8

Monday, March 7

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

(All games on ESPN+)

►First semifinal, noon

►Second semifinal, 2:30

Tuesday, March 8

►Championship, noon, ESPNU

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984