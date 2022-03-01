Tuesday's state hoops: Norman leads West. Michigan past East. Michigan 71-60

Ypsilanti, Mich. — Lamar Norman Jr. had a career-high 35 points as Western Michigan beat Eastern Michigan 71-60 on Tuesday night.

B. Artis White had 14 points and seven rebounds for Western Michigan (8-22, 4-15 Mid-American Conference). Norman made 8 of 12 3-pointers.

Kevin-David Rice had 12 points for the Eagles (10-20, 5-14). Luka Savicevic and Monty Scott each had 10 points. Darion Spottsville had 10 rebounds.

The Broncos leveled the season series against the Eagles. Eastern Michigan defeated Western Michigan 85-79 on Jan. 4.

Miami (Ohio) 75, (at) Central Michigan 61: Kamari Williams had a career-high 21 points as Miami (Ohio) beat Central Michigan 75-61 on Tuesday night.

Dae Dae Grant had 19 points and six assists for Miami (13-17, 7-12 Mid-American Conference). Isaiah Coleman-Lands added seven rebounds. Williams hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Kevin Miller had 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Chippewas (7-21, 6-11). Cameron Healy added 17 points. Harrison Henderson had 14 points.

The RedHawks leveled the season series against the Chippewas. Central Michigan defeated Miami 83-69 last Thursday.