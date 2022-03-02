John Beilein protege named head coach of Wayne State men's basketball

Detroit — For just the third time in 34 years, Wayne State has a new head men's basketball coach.

And the latest hire is a familiar name.

Bryan Smothers, who starred at Wayne State and recently spent five seasons on staff at Michigan, was officially announced as the new head coach Wednesday. He succeeds the program's all-time winningest coach, David Greer (266 wins), who surprisingly retired early in the season.

"Bryan has everything I was looking for in our next head coach," Wayne State athletic director Rob Fournier said in a statement. "He has worked under various systems and coaches who I respect. He understands and has demonstrated the hard work and commitment to be successful. He has a proven ability as a recruiter and knows Detroit and Michigan. I have followed Bryan's career, first as a student-athlete when he was our captain and led us to a championship, and then as he has progressed under the direction of such accomplished basketball coaches as David Greer, John Beilein, and Greg Paulus.

"He understands the college student-athlete and has that unique ability to motivate and teach. And, as an aside, after 105 years, and recognizing all the great basketball student-athletes who have played for Wayne State over the years, including four former members of the Harlem Globetrotters and current New York Knicks GM Scott Perry, it is good to see one of our own direct the program."

Smothers spent the last three seasons as an assistant with Paulus at Niagara University, responsible for player development, recruiting, scouting and advising. Before Niagara, Smothers was on Beilein's staff at Michigan, first as a graduate assistant, then a video analyst for three seasons. He was on staff for four NCAA Tournament runs, and the 2018 national runner-up season.

He began his coaching career at Wayne State, working for three years under Greer.

A Pontiac native who played high-school ball at Pontiac Northern, Smothers played at Wayne State from 2007-11, and became the second player in program history with 1,100 points, 300 assists and 300 rebounds (Art Johnson was the other). He finished with 1,175 points, 10th in program history. As a senior, he was first-team all-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and was GLIAC tournament Most Valuable Player after leading Wayne State to its first Division II NCAA Tournament appearance since 1999. Smothers was inducted into the Wayne State athletics Hall of Fame in 2020.

Smothers has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Wayne State and a master's degree in social work from Michigan.

"I could not be happier for Bryan and his family," Paulus said. "Bryan is a principled leader and an outstanding teacher and communicator. His work ethic and passion for people made our program better and helped develop our student-athletes on and off the court. I am thankful for all he did during his time at Niagara and looking forward to seeing the success he will bring as he goes home to his alma mater."

Assistant coach E.J. Haralson was interim coach after Greer's resignation; Wayne State finished 5-18.

