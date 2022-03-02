Oakland, Detroit Mercy facing quick turnaround, road tests in Horizon League tournament

And now, the road gets tougher for Oakland and Detroit Mercy men's basketball.

The Metro Series rivals both advanced out of the first round of the Horizon League tournament Tuesday night, and will play in road quarterfinals Thursday night. If either wins Thursday, they will advance to the Indianapolis portion of the tournament, with the semifinals Monday and the championship game Tuesday.

"It's a tall task for us," Oakland head coach Greg Kampe said. "But we'll see."

Oakland (20-11), having secured its first 20-victory season since 2017, will play at Wright State (18-13) at 7 Thursday. Oakland lost both games to Wright State during the regular season, by 11 and four points, and hasn't won at Wright State since Feb. 15, 2016. That's a losing streak of five games.

The Golden Grizzlies also are reeling a bit down the stretch. They lost three games in a row last month to lose out on a top-four seed and a bye in the Horizon League tournament, and while they've won their last two, they had a big-time scare from IUPUI, playing with only five guys, before winning Tuesday night's opener at the O'Rena, 70-58.

As has been the case so often this year, graduate-student forward Jamal Cain, the co-Horizon League player of the year, carried the Golden Grizzlies when it mattered mast. The health of sophomore forward Trey Townsend (ankle) is a concern. He played Tuesday after he was expected to sit.

"Trey asked if he could play," Kampe said. "Then we needed him."

It wasn't quite as much of a scare Tuesday for Detroit Mercy (14-14), though it did see a 22-point second-half lead slip into the single digits before the Titans pulled out 79-62 win over Green Bay at Calihan Hall.

Detroit Mercy advanced to play at Northern Kentucky (18-11), which last year ended the Titans' season in heartbreaking fashion in a quarterfinal. Detroit Mercy swept this season's series, by six and eight points. Tipoff for the game is set for 7 Thursday.

All eyes, of course, will be on Detroit Mercy senior guard Antoine Davis, who shared co-player-of-the-year honors with Cain, and scored 38 in the win over Green Bay, despite a seriously sore shoulder. Forward Willy Isiana, a senior, is expected to play after hyperextending a knee Tuesday night.

As good as Detroit Mercy has been at home (9-1), it's been almost as poor on the road (5-13). The Titans are 2-6 in road games this calendar year. They haven't even played a game outside Michigan since Feb. 11.

"We just gotta play man," Titans head coach Mike Davis said.

"We can beat anybody in this league, and anybody can beat us."

Oakland is looking to win the Horizon League tournament for the first time; it lost in the final last year. Detroit Mercy hasn't won a Horizon League championship since 2012.

On the women's side, Oakland (14-14) plays at Youngstown State (24-5) at 7 Thursday. Star senior guard Kahlaijah Dean's status remains up in the air. She missed Tuesday's game with a non-COVID illness.

Horizon League tournaments

MEN

Tuesday

►No. 5 Oakland 70, No. 12 IUPUI 58

►No. 6 Detroit Mercy 79 No. 11 Green Bay 62

►No. 10 Robert Morris 77, No. 7 Youngstown State 73

►No. 8 UIC 80, No. 9 Milwaukee 69

Thursday

(All games on ESPN+)

►No. 5 Oakland (20-11) at No. 4 Wright State (18-13), 7

►No. 6 Detroit Mercy (14-14) at No. 3 Northern Kentucky (18-11), 7

►No. 10 Robert Morris (8-23) at No. 1 Cleveland State (19-9), 8

►No. 8 UIC (14-15) at No. 2 Purdue Fort Wayne (20-10), 7

Monday, March 7

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

►First semifinal, 7, ESPNU

►Second semifinal, 9:30, ESPN2

Tuesday, March 8

►Championship, 7, ESPN or ESPN2

WOMEN

Tuesday

►No. 7 Oakland 54, No. 10 Wright State 45

►No. 5 Northern Kentucky 73, No. 12 Detroit Mercy 50

►No. 8 Robert Morris 70, No. 9 Purdue Fort Wayne 56

►No. 6 Milwaukee 55, No. 11 UIC 46

Thursday

(All games on ESPN+)

►No. 7 Oakland (14-14) at No. 2 Youngstown State (24-5), 7

►No. 5 at Northern Kentucky (21-7) at No. 4 Cleveland State (19-7), 5:30

►No. 8 Robert Morris (14-14) at No. 1 IUPUI (21-6), 7

►No. 6 Milwaukee (15-15) at No. 3 Green Bay (19-6), 8

Monday, March 7

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

(All games on ESPN+)

►First semifinal, noon

►Second semifinal, 2:30

Tuesday, March 8

►Championship, noon, ESPNU

