'Not my best moment': Oakland men blow big second-half lead, season ends short of Indy

It's happened so many times this season. And it happened yet again.

The Oakland men's basketball team blew a 14-point second-half lead and fell to Wright State, 75-63, in the Horizon League quarterfinals Thursday night in Dayton, Ohio. The loss means Oakland still hasn't won the Horizon tournament since joining the league in 2013, and hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2011.

The Golden Grizzlies (20-12) will not accept a secondary postseason tournament bid, meaning their season is over, coach Greg Kampe said Thursday night. This will go down as a season that got away from Oakland down the stretch. This was among the most-talented teams in Greg Kampe's 38 years as head coach.

"I'm extremely disappointed that we couldn't get these kids to the NCAA Tournament," Kampe said. "I've got nothing negative to say about this group. It's a tremendous group of kids to work with. I loved coaching this team. I loved the kids. They gave me everything they had.

"I'm just truly disappointed that we couldn't get them to the NCAA Tournament."

Jamal Cain, the graduate transfer from Marquette who was a central part of Oakland's so-called core four, carried Oakland early Thursday, with a double-double in the first half as the Golden Grizzlies led, 36-28, at the break. The Horizon League co-player of the year finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds before he fouled out with more than 5 minutes left. It was the seventh time he fouled out this season.

Oakland shot 51.9% in the first half, but just 30.8 in the second half, as that 14-point lead melted away.

Wright State (16-7), which advances to Monday's semifinal in Indianapolis and will play No. 1 seed Cleveland State, went on a 20-0 run over a span of more than 6 minutes in the second half, before Jalen Moore made a free throw to snap the drought with 6:44 remaining. Oakland's previous points came with 13:20 left.

Wright State hasn't lost at home to Oakland since February 2016, a span of six games. Wright State swept the regular-season series, too, both of those games seeing the Golden Grizzlies cough up big leads. They did that a lot in the second half of the season.

"We just couldn't score the ball during that run. The long rebounds led to run-out shots, they got it going, and the place went crazy. They got the momentum," Kampe said.

"For 28 minutes, we played a perfect game. Unfortunately, as we found out a lot this season, the games are 40 minutes long."

Kampe, like his counterpart at Detroit Mercy, Mike Davis, said a key this postseason was not earning a top-four seed, which would've given Oakland a first-round bye and a second-round home game. The Golden Grizzlies were in great position for a top-four seed, until dropping six of their last nine regular-season games. Oakland won its opening home game, albeit barely against an IUPUI team that only had five players, before hitting the road, or the end of the road.

The top four seeds in the Horizon League tournament all advanced to Indianapolis, and three of the top four on the women's side — the lone exception being No. 7 seed Oakland.

Sophomore forward Micah Parrish had 20 points, and Moore, the senior point guard, had 16 points for the fifth-seeded Golden Grizzlies, but on 6-for-21 shooting. Moore's been bothered for weeks by a sprained shooting wrist. Sophomore forward Trey Townsend scored 10.

Oakland was just 3-for-20 on 3-pointers, with sophomore guard Blake Lampman going 5-for-5. The Golden Grizzlies had just one assist.

The stats were even worse during that decisive drought.

"Our shot selection during those times, we tried to make plays instead of letting the offense do its job," said Kampe, concluding his 38th year on the job. "Not my best moment."

For Wright State, seeded fourth, junior guard Tanner Holden had 27 points (with 13 made free throws) and 10 rebounds, redshirt junior forward Grant Basile had 18 points and 11 rebounds, junior guard Trey Calvin had 16 points and sophomore guard Andrew Welage 11 points.

Horizon League men's tournament

Tuesday

►No. 5 Oakland 70, No. 12 IUPUI 58

►No. 6 Detroit Mercy 79 No. 11 Green Bay 62

►No. 10 Robert Morris 77, No. 7 Youngstown State 73

►No. 8 UIC 80, No. 9 Milwaukee 69

Thursday

►No. 4 Wright State 75, No. 5 Oakland 63

►No. 3 Northern Kentucky 77, No. 6 Detroit Mercy 59

►No. 1 Cleveland State 83, No. 10 Robert Morris 67

►No. 2 Purdue Fort Wayne 78, No. 8 UIC 72

Monday, March 7

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

►No. 4 Wright State (19-13) vs. No. 1 Cleveland State (20-9), 7, ESPNU

►No. 3 Northern Kentucky (19-11) vs. No. 2 Purdue Fort Wayne (21-10), 9:30, ESPN2

Tuesday, March 8

►Championship, 7, ESPN or ESPN2

