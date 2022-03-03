Wednesday's state hoops: Central Michigan drops final home game of regular season

Detroit News

Ball State outscored Central Michigan 13-0 over the final 3:45 on Wednesday to beat the Chippewas, 75-69, in a Mid-American Conference women's basketball game at McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Mich.

Molly Davis scored 17 points, Anika Weekes had 16 points and Iahari Smith and Hanna Knoll each had 13 points for the Chippewas.

It was CMU's home finale of the regular season (4-24, 2-17 MAC). They will close out the season at Northern Illinois on Saturday.

Annie Rauch scored 24 points for the Cardinals (17-11, 10-8 MAC).

(At) Western Michigan 68, Eastern Michigan 52: Lauren Ross scored 18 points, Taylor Williams added 13 and Maddie Watters had 12 for the Broncos (16-12, 10-9 MAC).

For the Eagles (7-19, 4-15 MAC), Lachelle Austin had a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, Ce'Nara Skanes and Danielle Rainey added 14 points each.