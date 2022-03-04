Bad fortune haunted Detroit Mercy men all season, and in the end, they were gassed

The talent was there. But in the end, Detroit Mercy was simply out of gas.

The Titans struggled out of the gate and never recovered, falling at Northern Kentucky, 77-59, in a Horizon League quarterfinal Thursday night in Highland Heights.

Detroit Mercy entered the tournament seeded sixth, meaning it had to play a first-round game, then travel to play on the road two days later. The equipment and uniforms made it to Northern Kentucky, but Detroit Mercy's legs never arrived.

It was evident from the tip. Detroit Mercy (14-15) never led after the halfway point of the first half, and missed one open look after another.

"Yeah, yeah," Detroit Mercy head coach Mike Davis said in a hushed tone. "We missed so many open shots, a ton of open shots. It was just a tired team."

Davis' son, senior guard Antoine, the co-Horizon League player of the year, had just four points at halftime, after scoring 38 in the tournament-opening win over Green Bay.

Davis, who this season became Detroit Mercy's all-time leading scorer and the Horizon League's first four-year first-term performer, finished with 17 points on 5-for-17 shooting. Graduate-transfer guard Kevin McAdoo had 19 to lead the Titans, who shot 35.7% for the game and just 25.9% in the first half. The Titans trailed, 31-21, to a Northern Kentucky team (19-11) they had beaten twice in the regular season.

In the end, Davis said, not getting a top-four seed — which would've led to a first-round bye and a second-round home game — proved critical. The top four seeds advanced to Indianapolis.

The Titans saw five regular-season conference games canceled because of COVID-19 issues and other variables, some their doing and others not. None of those games were made up.

So, Detroit Mercy entered the tournament as a No. 6 seed.

"We got the raw end of the stick for the conference games," said Davis, whose Titans only lost one home game all season. "No one made our games up at all. Nobody.

"I'm not saying we would've won all five, but I guarantee we would've got three or four of them."

There was some misfortune along the way, too, for the Titans during a season in which Davis thought from the beginning it was the most-talented roster he's had in four years on the job. There were a bevy of injuries. Just about every impact player missed games, and some a significant amount of time, during the season, except for Davis, who played through Achilles' injuries and a late-season shoulder injury.

In Thursday's game, junior forward Noah Waterman was playing through a back injury (he missed significant time earlier in the year with concussion and COVID-19 issues), senior forward Willy Isiani was playing through a knee injury, and junior forward Madut Akec still wasn't 100% after returning from a bad ankle.

Those three players combined for 10 points.

Northern Kentucky was led by sophomore guard Marques Warrick's 25 points, while junior forward Chris Brandon, the former Titan, had 11 rebounds.

Now, the Titans await word if they'll get a secondary-postseason tournament, like the CBI. They had an offer last year, but several players opted to turn down the bid. Detroit Mercy would accept this year, Davis said.

"We need to keep playing," Mike Davis said.

Horizon League men's tournament

Tuesday

►No. 5 Oakland 70, No. 12 IUPUI 58

►No. 6 Detroit Mercy 79 No. 11 Green Bay 62

►No. 10 Robert Morris 77, No. 7 Youngstown State 73

►No. 8 UIC 80, No. 9 Milwaukee 69

Thursday

►No. 4 Wright State 75, No. 5 Oakland 63

►No. 3 Northern Kentucky 77, No. 6 Detroit Mercy 59

►No. 1 Cleveland State 83, No. 10 Robert Morris 67

►No. 2 Purdue Fort Wayne 78, No. 8 UIC 72

Monday, March 7

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

►No. 4 Wright State (19-13) vs. No. 1 Cleveland State (20-9), 7, ESPNU

►No. 3 Northern Kentucky (19-11) vs. No. 2 Purdue Fort Wayne (21-10), 9:30, ESPN2

Tuesday, March 8

►Championship, 7, ESPN or ESPN2

