Friday's state hoops: Jacobs' jumper lifts Ball State past West. Michigan, 64-63

The Detroit News Staff/Associated Press

The Detroit News

Kalamazoo, Mich. — Demarius Jacobs jumper with more than two minutes left proved to be the game-winning shot as Ball State edged Western Michigan, 64-63 on Friday night.

Lamar Norman Jr. scored at the basket to give the Broncos a 63-58 lead with 3:51 left to play, but it proved to be Western Michigan's final points. Payton Sparks and Jacobs scored on layups to get the Cardinals within one and Jacobs hit the go-ahead jumper with 2:17 left.

Jaylin Sellers had 16 points off the bench and Sparks and Jacobs each scored 13 points to lead Ball State (14-16, 9-10 Mid-American). Sparks pulled down 10 rebounds and dished three assists. Jacobs grabbed eight boards.

Mack Smith led the Broncos (8-23, 4-16 Mid-American) with 16 points. Markeese Hastings and Norman scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, off the bench.

(At) Miami (Ohio) 76, Eastern Michigan 63: Despite a double-double double from Mo Njie, Eastern Michigan could not recover from an 17-point first half deficit, falling to Miami (Ohio), 76-63 in the regular season finale.

Njie finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (10-21, 5-15 Mid-American Conference), while Detroit native Colin Golson Jr. added 15 points. Eastern trailed by as many as 22 points in the first half, but cut it to within five late but the Redhawks were able to hold off the Eagles.

Dae Dae Grant led the way for Miami (Ohio) (14-17, 8-12) with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists, who are now headed to Cleveland for the Mid-American Conference tournament.