'The stuff we dream about': Oakland women are off to Horizon League semifinals for first time

The music was blaring in the background as the Oakland women's basketball team began its bus trip back to campus from Youngstown, Ohio, on Thursday night.

That was a first, following another first.

"I let them turn on the speakers," Oakland interim head coach Ke'Sha Blanton said, with a laugh. "I don't think we've ever had music on the bus before."

Then again, the Golden Grizzlies had never advanced to the Final Four of the Horizon League tournament before, until Thursday night, when No. 7 seed Oakland upset No. 2 Youngstown State, 63-52, in the quarterfinals. Oakland (15-14) advances to play top seed IUPUI (22-4) at noon Monday in Indianapolis.

Oakland is the only non-top-four-seed to advance to the semifinals, and the only local team, men or women, to advance to Indy.

And it comes as a bit of a surprise to outsiders, with Oakland losing four of its last six regular-season games.

"I mean, it's unbelievable. It's the stuff we dream about," said Blanton, who is serving as interim while head coach Jeff Tungate continues his recovery from neck surgery.

"Obviously, we wanted both Oakland teams there (the men lost at Wright State), but I'm glad we get to go."

Oakland trailed early, 17-13 after the first quarter, but bounced back with a big second quarter, and remained resilient until the final buzzer, thanks to a balanced attack.

The Golden Grizzlies were led by senior guard Kahlaijah Dean, who returned to the lineup after missing the opening win over Wright State with a non-COVID illness. Dean missed the final weekend of the regular season in concussion protocol.

Dean still was 50-50 play when Oakland arrived at Youngstown Stawrte, but she was plenty ready to go just before the opening tip.

"It was huge," Blanton said. "She told me right before the game, 'I'm resurrected. I'm ready.' And she was."

Junior guard Breanne Beatty had 14 points and senior guard Brianna Breedy scored 10.

Oakland made eight 3-pointers, including a huge one from freshman guard Kennedi Montue, for her only points of the game.

Nine players scored for Oakland, to five for Northern Kentucky.

For Northern Kentucky, Lilly Ritz had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Chelsea Olson had 18 points.

"We were determined that we were going to play as hard as we could for 40 minutes, and whatever happened, we could live with the results," Blanton said.

"We're excited. Let's go."

Horizon League women's tournament

Tuesday

►No. 7 Oakland 54, No. 10 Wright State 45

►No. 5 Northern Kentucky 73, No. 12 Detroit Mercy 50

►No. 8 Robert Morris 70, No. 9 Purdue Fort Wayne 56

►No. 6 Milwaukee 55, No. 11 UIC 46

Thursday

►No. 7 Oakland 63, No. 2 Youngstown State 52

►No. 4 Cleveland State 59, No. 5 Northern Kentucky 51

►No. 1 IUPUI 72, No. 8 Robert Morris 41

►No. 3 Green Bay 57, No. 6 Milwaukee 42

Monday, March 7

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

(All games on ESPN+)

►No. 7 Oakland (15-14) vs. No. 1 IUPUI (22-4), noon

►No. 4 Cleveland Sate (18-7) vs. No. 3 Green Bay (19-6), 2:30

Tuesday, March 8

►Championship, noon, ESPNU

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984