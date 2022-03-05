Saturday's state women's basketball: Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan fall in season finales

The Detroit News

Toledo outscored Western Michigan 42-30 in the second half to pull away from Western Michigan to a 74-61 victory in a regular season-ending Mid-American Conference women's basketball game at Toledo.

Sammi Mikonowicz scored 15, Quinesha Lockett 14 and Jayda Jansen 12 for Toledo (25-4, 19-1).

Taylor Williams scored 17 and Reilly Jacobson 12 for Western (16-13, 10-10).

Western will open the Mid-American Conference tournament Wednesday against Buffalo in Cleveland.

More state women

(At) Ball State 92, Eastern Michigan 58: Thelma Dis Agustsdotter had 24 points and Sydney Freeman 16 for Ball State (18-11, 11-8 MAC). Lachelle Austin scored 14 and Ce'Nara Skanes 11 for Eastern (7-20, 4-16).

(At) Northern Illinois 69, Central Michigan 49: Janae Poisson scored 18 and Nia Ahart 12 for Northern Illinois (14-14, 11-9 MAC). Hanna Knoll scored 23 and Karrington Gordon 10 for Central (4-25, 2-18).