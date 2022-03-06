'It all paid off': Season of adversity leads Oakland women to Horizon League semifinals

If there going to be a low seed to make the Horizon League women's basketball tournament semifinals, Oakland would've been the odds-on favorite.

The Golden Grizzlies have defied the odds and overcome adversity all season long. They lost their head coach, Jeff Tungate, for the season to neck surgery. They saw multiple players leave the team. They had COVID issues so bad, in one January league game against Purdue Fort Wayne, Oakland had only six available players, and won anyway. They even had bus mechanical issues, more than once.

"It feels like it all paid off," Oakland junior guard Breanna Beatty said Sunday afternoon, after practice. "There were little things throughout the whole season. It definitely made a lot of people on our team step up.

"It gave everybody the confidence we needed."

The confidence never has been greater for Oakland (15-14), which as a No. 7 seed knocked off No. 2 Youngstown State, 63-52, in the Horizon League tournament quarterfinals.

That put the Golden Grizzlies in the Horizon League semifinals for the first time, with a noon Monday game against No. 1 IUPUI (22-6) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

Oakland is the only non-top-four seed, men or women, to make the semifinals in Indianapolis.

Being the underdog isn't new for Oakland, which has come to embrace the role.

"Definitely," said Ke'sha Blanton, interim head coach in Tungate's absence since December. "I feel like when we're the underdog, we play like we're one of the best teams out there.

"Sometimes, it feels like we rise to the occasional or the opponent, when we play a team we're supposed to dominate, we sometimes play down to the competition."

There were some decent expectations for the Golden Grizzlies coming into this season, despite an influx of new players. Returning was senior guard Kahlaijah Dean, who leads Oakland at 15.4 points a game. She missed a late-season series while in concussion protocol, and was out of the Horizon League opener with a non-COVID illness, but the Golden Grizzlies persevered for a 54-45 win over Wright State. Dean then returned for the quarterfinal, and had 18 points in the win.

Beatty has been just as pivotal for Oakland. She's averaging 9.7 points, second on the team, and 4.8 rebounds, up from 6.1 points and 4.2 rebounds last season.

Beatty came to Oakland because, frankly, it was her only Division I offer. She remember getting the offer from Tungate after his last AAU game of her junior year. She cried.

She attributes this year's success to more than all the work she's put into the gym.

"Honestly, just my team kind of believing in me," she said. "Believing in me to step up."

Beatty has scored in double figures her last eight games, including 14 against Youngstown State and 11 against Wright State.

More than the stats, though, Blanton said Beatty's found her voice on the court. She was shy her first years at Oakland; she's become more of a vocal leader for the Golden Grizzlies this year, in a year they needed someone to step up in that department, given all the adversity.

The toughest test of the season, though, comes Monday afternoon against an IUPUI team that has won the last 11 meetings in the series, including two wins this season (by 25 points and eight points). This is a rematch from last year's quarterfinals, when IUPUI won, 86-64.

The Jaguars have become the giants of the Horizon League in recent years. That doesn't scare the Golden Grizzlies, trying for their first NCAA Tournament since 2006.

"Every Goliath has to fall sometime," Blanton said. "We might as well be David."

Horizon League women's tournament

Monday

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

(All games on ESPN+)

►No. 7 Oakland (15-14) vs. No. 1 IUPUI (22-4), noon

►No. 4 Cleveland Sate (18-7) vs. No. 3 Green Bay (19-6), 2:30

Tuesday, March 8

►Championship, noon, ESPNU

