IUPUI's Macee Williams too much for Oakland women in Horizon League semifinals

At the conclusion of Monday's Horizon League women's basketball semifinal, Oakland interim head coach Ke'sha Blanton had a message for her players.

Don't forget this feeling.

"The hurt, the pain, the disappointment, that's gonna springboard us to work even harder this summer," Blanton said. "Now that they have a taste of it, they want to be here every year."

Making its first-ever appearance in the Horizon League semifinals, Oakland hung tough early but ultimately was overpowered by top-seeded IUPUI, falling, 86-63, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

The Golden Grizzlies (15-15) — who stunned No. 2 Youngstown State in the quarterfinals to make it to Indy and were the only Metro Detroit team and only non-top-four seed in Indianapolis, men or women — simply had no answer for IUPUI's Macee Williams.

A 6-foot-2 dynamo, Williams, the four-time Horizon League player of the year, had 27 points on 13-for-14 shooting, tying a tournament record for field-goal attempts made. Because of Williams, Oakland was outscored in the paint, 52-36. She also had 15 rebounds.

In three games against Oakland this season, Williams scored 60 points and had 40 rebounds.

"I'm so glad she's leaving," Blanton said with a laugh. "She's a great player, she's worked every year to continue to be a dominant force in the league. But we will not miss her."

Oakland was led by senior guard Kahlaijah Dean, who had 24 points on 7-for-17 shooting, with five assists. Early on when IUPUI (23-6) made a run, it often was Dean with a big shot to stop the momentum.

Redshirt senior forward Breanna Perry (Flushing) had 11 points and junior guard Breanne Beatty had 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Early on, Oakland gave IUPUI its best shot, and actually led, 23-22, after the first quarter. IUPUI began the second quarter on a 7-0 ran, and had command from there as the Golden Grizzlies' typically stout defense couldn't do much to limit the damage.

"We came out with a lot of tenacity and fire," Blanton said. "They swung, swing for swing, early on. But IUPUI is a really good team. We got a little tight in the second quarter when shots weren't falling, we let our defense kind of falter.

"The finish wasn't what we wanted, but this team has accomplished more than anyone thought they could.

"I'm so proud of them."

Oakland players dealt with plenty of adversity this season, starting with the loss of their head coach, Jeff Tungate, to neck surgery in December. They also saw several teammates leave, and dealt with COVID issues, playing (and winning) one game with just six available players.

Tungate continues to do physical therapy and is expected to return to the job at some point in May.

Adapting to the coaching change was the biggest obstacle, said Blanton, who acknowledged that her and Tungate coach differently, and have different philosophies.

But as they did all season, the Golden Grizzlies simply adapted, and made history along the way.

"They rose to the occasion," Blanton said. "And they wrote themselves into Oakland history."

Horizon League women's tournament

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

Monday

►No. 1 IUPUI 86, No. 7 Oakland 63

►No. 4 Cleveland Sate (18-7) vs. No. 3 Green Bay (19-6)

Tuesday

►Championship, No. 1 IUPUI (23-6) vs. TBA, noon, ESPNU

