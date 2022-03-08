Despite roster, COVID issues, Central Michigan makes MAC tourney in Barbee's first year

Asked to assess his first season as head men's basketball coach at Central Michigan, Tony Barbee wants nothing to do with the question.

"It's hard to do," said Barbee, "because it's not over yet."

The Chippewas, despite a rough go down the stretch, were able to qualify as the eighth and final seed in this week's Mid-American Conference tournament, which starts Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Central Michigan (7-22) will play league champion and top seed Toledo (25-6) at 11 a.m.

The Chippewas are the lone school from Michigan to make the field on the men's side, while Western Michigan was the only team to make it on the women's side. The women's tournament starts Wednesday.

"It's a major accomplishment making the postseason," Barbee said. "That's one of the goals hit."

Barbee took over for Keno Davis, who was fired after nine seasons on the job, and had his work cut out for him reworking the roster.

One of his big gets was 6-foot guard Kevin Miller from Chicago, and Victory Rock Prep in Bradenton, Florida. He started from Day 1, but split point-guard duties with transfer Jermaine Jackson Jr., who previously played at Long Island University and Detroit Mercy. In mid-January, Jackson opted to leave school and pursue a professional career, leaving the gig for Miller.

Miller would go on to lead the team in scoring, at 13.1 points a game, while averaging 3.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists as one of the top freshmen in the MAC. He could be named MAC player of the year when awards come out Wednesday.

"He's not scared. That's why we recruited him," Barbee said. "You need point guards in Year 4, that's how you win at a high level. We have an elite point guard with Kevin. He can do a variety of things."

Miller is joined in the backcourt by Australian guard Cameron Healy, a graduate transfer from Albany who averages 11.7 points, while Harrison Henderson, a graduate transfer from Southern, mans the front court, averaging 10.8 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Redshirt senior forward Ralph Bissainthe, the top holdover from the Davis' days, averages 9.7 points and a team-high 6.4 rebounds.

Central Michigan is going to have its hands full, obviously, with Toledo, which is led by sophomore guard Ryan Rollins (Macomb Dakota), who averages 19.2 points and 6.1 rebounds, and junior forward Setric Millner Jr. (Grand Rapids Christian), who averages 15 points and 5.8 rebounds.

The last time the teams met, on Feb. 19 at Toledo, Central Michigan lost, 68-66.

"The team that won our conference, we had them beat at their place," Barbee said. "So we're going into this matchup confident, and they will, too. This time of year, you are who you are, and they are who they are."

There are always obstacles in the first year or two on the job — just ask Stan Heath at Eastern Michigan, which finished 10-21 and didn't make the MAC tournament in his first year, or Clayton Bates at Western Michigan, which was 8-23 in his second (and final) year.

Then throw into the mix COVID-19, which cost the Chippewas several games this season, and led to a two-week pause in the program in January.

That could've been a total disaster, but interestingly, Barbee said, it ended up being a positive. The Chippewas returned Jan. 25 and won of their next six games, before losing eight of their final nine games — but, at 6-12 in league play, still holding off Bowling Green and Northern Illinois (both 6-14) for the final ticket to the MAC tournament.

"It gave us a chance to kind of take a deep breath and reset and change some things that we were doing," Barbee said. "It actually spurred us on. We played our best basketball after the COVID break."

MAC men's tournament

At Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Thursday

(All games on ESPN+)

►No. 8 Central Michigan (7-22) vs. No. 1 Toledo (25-6), 11 a.m.

►No. 5 Buffalo (19-10) vs. No. 4 Akron (21-9), 1:30 p.m.

►No. 7 Miami (14-17) vs. No. 2 Kent State (21-9), 4

►No. 6 Ball State (14-16) vs. No. 3 Ohio (23-8), 6:30

Friday

►First semifinal, 5, CBSSN

►Second semifinal, 7:30, CBSSN

Saturday

►Championship, 7:30, ESPN2

