Western Michigan carries banner for state of Michigan in MAC women's tournament

Michigan schools make up 25% of the Mid-American Conference, but just 12.5% of this week's women's basketball tournament in Cleveland.

Western Michigan is the state's only representative. Only the top eight schools in the standings get in.

So, while the Broncos are playing for themselves, they're fine carrying the banner for the state, too.

"Yeah, why not? We'll do that," said Shane Clipfell, in his 10th season as head coach at Western Michigan. "That's a good one to make sure they understand that, because it does matter.

"We'll put that on our back and take that with us."

The season starts anew for the Broncos (16-13) on Wednesday, when they'll play Buffalo (22-8) in the tournament quarterfinals at 4 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

This will be Western Michigan's first trip to the MAC tournament since 2020. The Broncos didn't qualify last season, and in 2020, they played one of the last games before the tournament was canceled because of something called COVID-19.

Western Michigan is the No. 7 seed; Buffalo is the No. 2. Buffalo won, 71-64, when they played Feb. 7.

"The last time (we went), we had no fans two years ago. It didn't feel like a tournament. Nobody was there, and the bands couldn't be there," Clipfell said Monday, before his team was set to depart for Cleveland on Tuesday afternoon. "Then we had to sit out last year, which was no fun for any of us. We're totally stoked. We've been talking about this for a long time with our team.

"This year more than any, the teams there are all fairly close in ability."

That's often the case with the MAC. Since the 2014 tournament, the No. 1 seed has only won the tournament twice (Ohio in 2015, Central Michigan in 2018), joining a No. 2, 3, 4, 6 and 8. Even in the year the championship eventually was canceled, in 2020, No. 1 CMU already had lost.

Toledo (25-4) is the No. 1 seed this season, but has had a lot of close wins, including two over WMU.

The Broncos believe they're in a good position to surprise some folks in Cleveland, given they're completely healthy for the first time all season.

Redshirt guard Lauren Ross, from Muskegon Reeths-Puffer, was injured early in the season and missed the big game at Indiana. She returned and is the team's leading scorer, at 17.9 points, and also averages 4.9 rebounds. Taylor Williams, a redshirt sophomore forward from Macomb Dakota, missed some time with COVID-19, and is averaging 11.9 points and 8.6 rebounds. Reilly Jacobson, a redshirt senior forward who missed a couple of weeks after injury her knee against Buffalo as WMU had its greatest struggles, averages 11.7 points and 5.4 rebounds. Junior guard Sydney Shafer (Jackson Northwest), who missed five games, averages 8.0 points.

There were other brief put pivotal absences throughout the roster because of COVID-19.

"We're pretty healthy now, finally," Clipfell said. "It's toward the end of the year, so we've got some tired legs and bruises here and there, but no missing players."

That helps Western Michigan with one of its biggest strengths: Depth.

The Broncos can go 10 deep, and are comfortable doing so. That's been the story of this season's team, said Clipfell, the "unsung heroes." Among them, sophomore guard Hannah Spitzley (Pewamo-Westphalia), who doesn't light up the stat sheet in any one particular category but does a lot of the key things fans don't notice, especially on defense. Clipfell said she can be the team's MVP without taking a shot. She's a starter.

Off the bench come Shafer, redshirt junior forward Abby Voss and senior guard Maddie Watters (Williamston).

Clipfell calls Spitzle, Shafer, Voss and Watters a four-person X-factor for a Western Michigan team looking for its first MAC tournament championship since 2003.

"We've beaten the No. 1 seed (CMU in 2017) and beaten the No. 3 seed (Ball State in 2018) before," Clipfell said. "We don't go in and play afraid. I think our team goes in there with the idea that we expect to win."

MAC women's tournament

At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

Wednesday

(All games on ESPN+)

►No. 8 Ohio (15-13) vs. No. 1 Toledo (25-4), 11 a.m.

►No. 5 Ball State (18-11) vs. No. 4 Northern Illinois (14-14), 1:30 p.m.

►No. 7 Western Michigan (16-13) vs. No. 2 Buffalo (22-8), 4

►No. 6 Bowling Green (15-14) vs. No. 3 Akron (16-10), 6:30

Friday

(All games on ESPN+)

►First semifinal, 10 a.m.

►Second semifinal, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday

►Championship, 11 a.m., CBSSN

