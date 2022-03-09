Buffalo's defense overwhelms Western Michigan in MAC women's tournament

That Buffalo defense sure is bullish.

And Western Michigan had practically no answers for it, falling to Buffalo, 63-49, in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference women's basketball tournament Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Classic FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The Broncos (16-14) shot just 28.3% for the game, and were 4-for-24 on 3-pointers (16.7%).

"It's our culture," Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack said. "Defense is what we're all about."

After trailing just 14-12 after the first quarter, Western Michigan went nearly 5-and-a-half minutes without a point at the start of the second quarter, falling behind, 23-12, before sophomore guard Hannah Spitzley (Pewamo-Westphalia) stopped the bleeding with a layup.

Redshirt senior forward Reilly Jacobson then made a layup to pull the Broncos within seven points, but they'd never get closer the rest of the way.

Western Michigan scored just six in the second quarter and nine in the third, troubled by Buffalo's relentless defense, which forced 18 turnovers, leading to 20 points.

Redshirt sophomore forward Taylor Williams (Macomb Dakota) led the Broncos with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Jacobson had 10 rebounds to go with seven assists. It was a tough game for Western Michigan star freshman guard Lauren Ross (Reeths-Puffer), who had two points and was 0-for-9 shooting.

Buffalo junior Dyaisha Fair had 19 points, five assists and three steals, and junior Dominique Camp and senior Jazmine Young had 10 points each. Forward Summer Hemphill had 13 rebounds.

The loss concludes the Broncos' season. Seventh-seeded Western Michigan was the only Michigan school to make it to the MAC tournament.

Buffalo (23-8), the No. 2 seed, advances to Friday's semifinals, against Bowling Green or Akron at 12:30. No. 1 Toledo (26-4) plays No. 5 Ball State (19-11) in Friday's morning semifinal, at 10 a.m.

The men's MAC tournament starts Thursday, with No. 8 Central Michigan (7-22) played No. 1 Toledo (25-6) at 11 a.m. None of the other Michigan schools made the tournament.

MAC women's tournament

At Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Wednesday

►No. 1 Toledo 80, No. 8 Ohio 67

►No. 5 Ball State 60, No. 4 Northern Illinois 54

►No. 2 Buffalo 63, No. 7 Western Michigan 49

►No. 6 Bowling Green (15-14) vs. No. 3 Akron (16-10)

Friday

(All games on ESPN+)

►No. 5 Ball State (19-11) vs. No. 1 Toledo (26-4), 10 a.m.

►No. 6 Bowling Green-No. 3 Akron winner vs. No. 2 Buffalo (23-8), 12:30 p.m.

Saturday

►Championship, 11 a.m., CBSSN

