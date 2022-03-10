State hoops: After plenty of nervous waiting, Wayne State women get to refresh season

The Wayne State women's basketball team watched a 15-point halftime lead slip away in an eventual loss to Ferris State in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament semifinal.

And the Warriors suspected that might just be it for the 2021-22 season.

On Sunday night, they learned there was more work to do, as Wayne State (18-9) earned an at-large bid into the Division II NCAA Tournament. It's Wayne State's fifth-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament, first since 2015.

"It was just a waiting game," said Carrie Lohr, who's in her 11th season as head coach and is heading to her fourth NCAA Tournament. "We're certainly very excited.

"We feel very fortunate."

It'll be no easy road for Wayne State, which is the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region, and will open against No. 2 seed Grand Valley State (27-2) at 2:30 Friday.

The region features three of the top-six teams in the latest national rankings, with No. 2 Ashland, No. 5 Drury and No. 6 Grand Valley State.

Grand Valley State, in particular, has had Wayne State's number, winning 15 straight in the series, including 72-35 in Allendale on Dec. 4 and 63-54 in Detroit on Feb. 24.

"Let's just hit it head on," Lohr said with a laugh after practice Thursday afternoon at Kates Gymnasium in Ashland, Ohio. "They are one of the better defensive teams in the country (allowing just 48.9 points a game). They're going to attempt to slow the pace ... and that can make a team like ours a little anxious at times, because we like to get up and run, spread the floor and play fast."

Wayne State is led by four senior starters — each of whom has had a professional job lined up for months, and will be passing up the NCAA-allotted fifth COVID season. So this is it for forwards Sam Cherney (North Farmington) and Grace George (DeWitt) and guards Kate Sherwood (Belleville) and Alexis Miller (Howell).

Cherney (11.9 points, 11.9 rebounds) and George (13.6 points) were first-team all-GLIAC), Sherwood was second-team, and Cherney and Sherwood made the all-defensive team. Cherney, who is 6-foot-3, set the program's blocks record last season, and this year became the third Wayne State player ever, man or woman, to pass 1,000 career rebounds.

George played just six games last season before a season-ending injury. She had a slow start to this season, but has scored in double figures in 10 of her last 12 games.

"I've said this before, we're gonna go as far as our seniors are gonna take us," Lohr said. "You count on your seniors, you count on them in the postseason, especially.

"They're playing for the this-is-it moment.

"We have another lifeline."

Wayne State's fifth starter is junior guard Becca Fugate (Holly).

In Lohr's tenure, Wayne State made the region finals in 2013 and 2014 and region semifinals in 2015.

Also in the Division II women's NCAA Tournament, No. 8 seed Ferris State (22-9) plays No. 1 Ashland (28-2) at 5 Friday. Ferris State upset Grand Valley State, 59-51, in the GLIAC championship game.

On the men's side, No. 2 Ferris State (21-8) plays No. 7 Findlay (19-10) at 2:30 Friday in Canton, Ohio; No. 3 Hillsdale (20-7) plays No. 6 Cedarville (19-12) at noon; and No. 8 Davenport (17-13) plays No. 1 Walsh (23-6) at 5. All those games are in Canton, Ohio.

Slam dunks

►Steve Hawkins is back in the college coaching game. Let go in 2020 after 17 seasons as head men's coach at Western Michigan, Hawkins this week was introduced as head coach of Division II Quincy in Illinois. It's a homecoming for Hawkins, 59, who was head coach at Quincy from 1991-2000 before he left to take an assistant job at Western Michigan. He was named Broncos head coach in 2003. This past year, Hawkins coached the Portage Northern boys basketball team. He also had been doing some broadcasting work.

►Ric Wesley, who was head men's coach at Grand Valley State for 18 seasons, announced this week his resignation. He led the Lakers to a 356-170 record and six Division II NCAA Tournament appearances, including Elite Eights in 2007 and 2008. "Not sure what lies next, but I'm excited to see if there is a new challenge out there that I can help with," said Wesley, whose team was 17-12 this past season. Assistant coach Taylor Johnson takes over on an interim basis as Grand Valley launches a national search.

►The Michigan athletic department announced Thursday a $3 million gift from Nicki Harris and the late J. Ira Harris, which will endow the women's basketball head-coaching position — a first for women's sports at Michigan. Harris, who died in February at age 83, committed to the gift just before his death.

►The Hope women's basketball team (28-1) is four wins from a national title, and continues its quest in the Division III NCAA Tournament when it hosts Millikin (23-6) at DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland on Friday, while the Calvin men (22-8) play Elmhurst (24-6) in Cleveland on Friday.

►The Detroit Mercy men (14-15) are holding out hope for a secondary postseason bid, while Oakland (20-12) has decided against participating in any possible postseason games.

►Let the transfer portal heat up: Oakland guard Zion Young, who played just seven games this season, is transferring out. Point guard Jalen Moore is expected back for a fifth college season.

►Michigan State women's coach Suzy Merchant called Nia Clouden "our Cal Ripken." She never missed a start or even a practice in four years, and now is off to the WNBA.

Final state power rankings

MEN

1. Michigan State (20-11)

2. Michigan (17-14)

3. Oakland (20-12)

4. Detroit Mercy (14-15)

5. Central Michigan (7-23)

6. Eastern Michigan (10-21)

7. Western Michigan (8-23)

WOMEN

1. Michigan (22-6)

2. Michigan State (15-15)

3. Western Michigan (16-14)

4. Oakland (15-15)

5. Eastern Michigan (7-20)

6. Central Michigan (4-25)

7. Detroit Mercy (1-29)

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984