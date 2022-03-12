Hope women, denied two shots at a national title by the pandemic, make Division III Final Four

Positioned for a Final Four run so many times in recent years, there's been one road spike after another for the Hope women's basketball team. Once, there was a key ACL injury the day before a critical NCAA Tournament game. Another time, a badly sprained ankle.

And, of course, COVID-19 wiped out the last two Division III NCAA Tournaments.

Hope's day has finally arrived, with the Flying Dutch beating New York University, 83-64, in a game that was much closer throughout before a raucous crowd of nearly 3,000 at DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland on Saturday. With the win, Hope (30-1) advances to the Final Four for the fourth time in program history, first since 2009.

"You just feel like you were on the door step for a few others, and now you break through and you're there," head coach Brian Morehouse said Saturday night, moments after cutting down the nets.

"You can never take them for granted."

Senior guard Kenedy Schoonveld (Holland Christian) told Morehouse as a freshman that she was going to get Hope to the Final Four, and she did pretty much everything to do just that Saturday night, finishing with 21 points on 6-for-9 shooting and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line, seven rebounds and two steals.

Senior guard Sydney Muller (Grand Rapids Christian) added 14 points and senior forward Olivia Voskuil (Holland Christian) added 10 points.

Nine players scored for Hope, which has such depth — even without third-leading scorer, junior forward Savannah Feenstra, out with an ACL injury — it often uses full line changes, like hockey.

NYU (25-2) held right with Hope almost all game, and even had some narrow leads, before fading late in a game that showcased two of the fastest-paced offenses in Division III. It thrilled the large crowd at DeVos, which brought enough energy to seemed to make up for the last two Division III NCAA Tournaments that were canceled when Hope was positioned for national-championship runs.

"Oh, it was on fire. It was unbelievably amazing," Morehouse said. "We walked out to warm up and the place was jumping. It was a lot of fun, an incredible experience for the women to just be celebrated to that level.

"In a country that right now is starting to respect women's sports more and more and more, this was a real statement game of the power of women's athletics and how the game has grown."

Hope, which hosted the first four round of the NCAA Tournament, led, 35-34, at halftime, and actually got behind early in the third quarter. Hope used a 9-0 run, split by one of those five-for-five substitutions, to command the game again.

But NYU didn't let up. Despite trailing by 13 late in the third quarter, NYU got it back to to within five less than two minutes into the fourth quarter, before Hope did what it's done pretty much all season — put it away.

Belle Pellecchia had 24 points and 12 rebounds for NYU, and guards Jordan Janowski and Erica Miller scored 15 and 10, respectively.

Next up will be a familiar matchup for Hope, which will face MIAA rival Trine (28-3) at 7:30 Thursday in the Final Four at A.J. Palumbo Center in Pittsburgh. It was Trine that earlier this season ended Hope's 61-game winning streak, with Hope getting revenge in the MIAA championship game. They've played three times this season, with all three decided by single digits.

"You can't know each other any better," Morehouse said.

Wisconsin-Whitewater (27-4) plays Amherst (25-3) at 5 Thursday in the other national semifinal.

Hope is looking for its first women's basketball national championship since 2006, also under Morehouse. It also won it all in 1990, under Sue Wise.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984