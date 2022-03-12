Saturday's college hoops: Texas A&M stuns No. 15 Arkansas to reach SEC title game

Tampa, Fla. — Quenton Jackson scored 20 points and eighth-seeded Texas A&M took down a ranked opponent for the second straight day, stunning No. 15 Arkansas 82-64 on Saturday to reach the championship game of the SEC Tournament.

Jackson also had six assists, five rebounds and four steals to pace the Aggies (23-11), who have revived their NCAA Tournament hopes by winning eight of nine games since ending a month-long, eight-game losing streak in February.

Hassan Diarra, whose cutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds of overtime gave the Aggies an 83-80 victory in A&M’s tournament opener, had 12 points. Tyrece Radford and Henry Coleman contributed 12 of 11 points, respectively, after playing key roles in a five-point upset of fourth-ranked Auburn in the quarterfinals.

Stanley Umude led the Razorbacks (25-8) with 20 points. Au’Diese Toney added 18, but leading scorer JD Notae was limited to five points — nearly 14 below his average — on 2-of-8 shooting.

Texas A&M advances to the title game for the second time since leaving the Big 12.

More Top 25

No. 9 Tennessee 69, No. 5 Kentucky 62: Kennedy Chandler scored 19 points and Zakai Zeigler added 11 as Tennessee reached the Southeastern Conference Tournament final for the third time in five years.

The Volunteers (25-7) won for the 11th time in 12 games.

Chandler added three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Josiah-Jordan James finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists for the second-seeded Vols.

The Wildcats (26-7) missed four 3-pointers in the final minute, with Keion Brooks, Kellan Grady, TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler all misfiring. Kentucky shot a measly 34.4% from the field and missed 18 of 20 from behind the arc.

Brooks led the way for Kentucky, finishing with 19 points. Washington had 17, and Wheeler 10. Oscar Tshiebwe notched his 15th consecutive double-double and 27th of the season, breaking the single-season mark set by Kentucky great Dan Issel in 1969-70.

No. 6 Kansas 74, No. 14 Texas Tech 65: David McCormack had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Ochai Agbaji made a pair of clinching foul shots with just over a minute to go as Kansas beat Texas Tech to win its 12th Big 12 Tournament title.

Agbaji finished with 16 points, Christian Braun had 14 and Jalen Wilson and Remy Martin 12 apiece to lead the Jayhawks (27-6), who showcased poise and resilience in the final minutes while the Red Raiders fumbled away a chance at the title.

Terrence Shannon Jr. finished with 14 points and Bryson Williams had 17 for the Red Raiders (25-9), who still have never won the Big 12 Tournament. They also lost to Oklahoma State in their only other championship appearance in 2005.

No. 8 Villanova 54, Creighton 48: Collin Gillespie buried consecutive 3-pointers late in the game to put Villanova ahead for good, and the Wildcats beat Creighton to win the Big East Tournament championship at Madison Square Garden.

Gillespie missed this tournament and the NCAAs last season with a torn ligament in his left knee. But a year later he made the clutch shots in the waning minutes, hitting the go-ahead 3s over the outstretched arm of 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner with under three minutes to play.

Gillespie led the Wildcats with 17 points.

Kalkbrenner scored 19, but the Bluejays again left MSG empty-handed. Creighton has now lost four Big East championship games, in 2014, 2017, and last season to Georgetown.

No. 18 Houston 86, Tulane 66: Kyler Edwards had 20 points with six 3-pointers, big man Josh Carlton added 16 points and 18th-ranked Houston advanced to its fourth consecutive American Athletic Conference championship game Saturday with an 86-66 victory over Tulane.

The Cougars (28-5) matched their win total from last season, when they won their first AAC tournament title and then made it to the Final Four.

Houston played most of the game without first-team all-AAC forward Fabian White Jr., who exited less than three minutes in because of back tightness and didn't return. The Cougars eventually pulled away without him.

J'Wan Roberts, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, had a season-high 10 points to go with 13 rebounds for the Cougars. Taze Moore added 17 points with seven assists and Ramon Walker Jr. had 11 points with three 3-pointers. Edwards also had eight assists and seven rebounds.

Jaylen Forbes scored 19 for Tulane (14-15), while Kevin Cross added 13 points for the Green Wave. DeVon Baker had 12 and Tylan Pope 10.

Tulane played its fourth game without first-team all-AAC guard Jalen Cook, the second-year freshman transfer from LSU who averaged 18 points and 3.5 assists per game. He was out with a hamstring injury.