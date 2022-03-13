Dissecting the Dance: Breaking down the NCAA favorites, dark horses and much more

Matt Charboneau and James Hawkins of The Detroit News break down the NCAA Tournament:

Five coaches nobody wants to face

►John Calipari, Kentucky: Not many can match Calipari’s track record in the Big Dance. In his nine trips to the NCAA Tournament with the Wildcats, he’s failed to make it out the first weekend just once. His teams are typically made for March and he knows what it takes to survive and advance. Even though Kentucky lost five of its eight meetings against ranked opponents in the regular season, it’s hard to bet against Calipari.