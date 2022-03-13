Live updates: NCAA Tournament men's basketball field is announced

Will it be one in-state program, or two?

Michigan State and Michigan will learn their NCAA Tournament fate, starting at 6 p.m Sunday, when the NCAA Tournament bracket is released. It will be televised on CBS.

For the Spartans (22-12), it will be a matter of finding out who they're playing, and where. It's a little more nerve-racking for the Wolverines (17-14), who find themselves squarely on the tournament bubble.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.