Oakland's Greg Kampe breaks down the bracket, road for Michigan State, Michigan

Oakland basketball coach Greg Kampe breaks down the NCAA Tournament bracket for The Detroit News:

►Question: Let's start with Michigan, in as a No. 11 seed against No. 6 Colorado State. Thoughts?

►Answer: I personally think Tennessee got shafted (in that region). I think they should've been a 2 seed, and I think that hurt Michigan badly because I think Tennessee's really good and I think (Rick Barnes) is a great basketball coach. They're due to make a nice NCAA Tournament run. It's the first time they've won the SEC championship since 1979. I think Colorado State is a team that most Michigan fans will think they should pound, but Colorado State at one point was 16-1 and ranked in the top 20. It's hard when you're a mid-major to sustain that, and that league was really good this year. They got four teams in the NCAA Tournament. Joe Average Fan from Michigan doesn't understand how tough of a game this is going to be, but there's a reason Colorado State is on the 6 (seed) line. They'll be ready for Michigan. Michigan's just going to have to shoot the ball well and going to have to play through Hunter Dickinson. And if they do that, they should be able to get through that game. I just don't think it's gonna be as easy as Michigan fans think. Now, if Michigan plays the way they played against Purdue when they beat Purdue at Michigan, they can beat Tennessee. Can they do that in the pressure of an NCAA Tournament, with young kids? My guess is no.