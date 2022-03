Detroit News staff

Here are the matchups for Sunday's conference finals games on the final day of the regular season:

►Southeast Conference: Texas A&M vs. No. 9 Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPN

►American Athletic Conference: Memphis vs. No. 18 Houston, 3:15 p.m., ESPN

►Big Ten: No. 24 Iowa vs. No. 9 Purdue, 3:30, CBS