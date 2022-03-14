Detroit Mercy men's basketball plays on in 2022, will meet FGCU in secondary tournament

Detroit — The Detroit Mercy men's basketball team will play on in 2022.

The Titans accepted a bid to a secondary postseason tournament, The Basketball Classic, and will play at Florida Gulf Coast at 7 Wednesday night.

This marks Detroit Mercy's first postseason appearance in the Mike Davis era, and first since the 2013 NIT. Detroit Mercy was offered a bid last year, but several players opted not to play, and so the school declined.

Detroit Mercy was 14-15 and 10-7 in the Horizon League in Davis' fourth season. The Titans saw five home games canceled because of COVID-19, some Detroit Mercy's doing, and some its opponents'. The Titans lost in the quarterfinals of the Horizon League tournament, 77-59 at Northern Kentucky.

This tournament will allow Davis' son, Antoine, additional exposure as he ponders an NBA career or returning to Detroit Mercy for a fifth (COVID) season. Davis is third in the nation at 23.9 points a game, and was co-Horizon League player of the year, with Oakland's Jamal Cain.

Davis' 2,710 career points rank 23rd in NCAA history.

Florida Gulf Coast is 21-11 and 10-6 in the Atlantic Sun, falling to eventual tournament champion Bellarmine in the league quarterfinals. Its head coach, Michael Fly, was recently fired.

This will be the first time Detroit Mercy has played in a postseason tournament that wasn't the NCAA or NIT tournaments. The Basketball Classic is the old CollegeInsider.com tournament. It is supposed to feature a 32-team bracket, though as of Monday morning it still was struggling to fill out the entire field. Oakland (20-12) was offered a spot, but declined because it has several injured players who wouldn't be able to participate, including starters Jalen Moore, Trey Townsend and Micah Parrish.

The Michigan and Michigan State men (NCAA Tournament) and Michigan women (NCAA Tournament) are the state's other Division I teams set to compete in the postseason.

